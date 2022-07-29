Conversations with the Mayors: Repaving Updates and A New Housing Grant

chapelboro.com
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle Tribune
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. Conventions are making a comeback in Raleigh. Large crowds from across the country...
Carrboro: Search for Fire Chief, Vaccine Boosters, and Extreme Weather
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, July 29. He discussed the search for a new fire chief, vaccine boosters, and extreme weather.
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:06:11 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:06:11 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 309 Angel Star Ln Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Rating: 1. Thank you for trimming the bushes around the electrical box down after it was reported as a fire...
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Downtown Durham population could double in five years
Downtown Durham population could double in five years. There are 2,200 residential units - apartments, condos, townhomes and houses - under construction as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by Downtown Durham Inc. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Durham residents weigh in one final time before developers design new Hayti project
Durham residents and developers hold final meeting on next steps in the redevelopment of Durham's historic Hayti community.
Glenwood South bar owner temporarily shuts down nightclub after building code violations
Raleigh, N.C. — A Glenwood South nightlife complex is temporarily closing its doors after the City of Raleigh cited it for multiple building code violations. In a letter provided by his attorney, owner Dan Lovenheim on Wednesday voluntary shut down The Village nightclub, which was operating in a footprint that spanned 616 Glenwood Ave., 517 W. Peace, 513 W. Peace and 507 W. Peace streets.
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
I-440 east in Raleigh closed as crews repair Western Blvd. bridge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 440 eastbound was completely closed Friday night into Saturday morning as crews performed emergency work after a truck hit a bridge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The incident was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at the Western Boulevard...
Local Art Adorns Bus Stops Around Chapel Hill
The Town of Chapel Hill’s Art + Transit program unveiled new pieces of art adorning nine bus shelters and a bus that celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride and local diversity. The Art + Transit program aims to “bring more vibrancy to the daily commute,” and commissions local artists from the Triangle. With the new additions to the program, more than 30 bus shelters and three buses now feature artwork.
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 409 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The basketball goal has been set out in the street for at least three weeks and it blocks access to the stop sign. It is creating a traffic hazard when two cars try to pass. This family and their relatives next-door at 405 Flaherty continually put this goal outside impeding traffic.
Letters: Raleigh mayor’s sour grapes response was so telling
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin shouldn’t have said what she did when the Democratic Party didn’t endorse her. | Letters to the editor
Inside Durham's first micro-apartments
How many square feet do you need to live in? A recently opened Durham apartment is betting it can find dozens of people who can make do with around 400. Driving the news: Atlas Durham, located on top of an old used-car lot at 321 W. Corporation St., opened earlier this year and features 171 units — many around 360 to 500 square feet.
Pittsboro, Greensboro Officials Hold First In-person Meeting To Discuss Water Quality
Officials from Pittsboro and Greensboro came together for the first time in person last Thursday to discuss water quality issues and seek ways to safeguard the Haw River — the source of Pittsboro’s drinking water — from pollutant discharges, as well as to hear a formal apology from Greensboro.
“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now
A veteran Wake County teacher understands why districts across NC are facing a teacher shortage crisis. | Opinion
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Exploring Vingroup’s Vast Reach in Vietnam, and What It Means for Chatham County
Chatham N+R Editor’s note: Ben Rappaport has just returned from a week in Vietnam touring VinFast’s manufacturing facilities and meeting with company officials. It was part of a VinFast-paid media tour in advance of the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plans to locate a $4 billion plant in Chatham County. This is the first in a series of stories about Rappaport’s experiences.
Two superintendents say the struggle to hire teachers is real, regardless of geography
School administrators across North Carolina are feeling the pressure to find teachers to fill classrooms in the fall. Several large urban school districts in North Carolina are reporting higher than usual teacher resignations last year. Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools lost between 15-20% of teachers in the past year. A spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools says the district is waiting to release its final number of retirements and resignations as it continues to hire for open positions.
