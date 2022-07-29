ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man sentenced to 30-plus years for coercing teenage girls in Arizona to send nude photos

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR News

Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home

PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Officer fatally shoots suspect armed with knife at west Phoenix mental health facility

PHOENIX — An officer fatally shot a suspect at a mental health facility in west Phoenix on Tuesday after the man allegedly approached with a knife. Officers were dispatched to the facility near 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. after a call about the man making threats to cut himself and jump out a window, Phoenix Police spokesman Brian Bower said during a press conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Child Pornography#Mexico#Violent Crime
KTAR News

Arizona AG Mark Brnovich seeking another execution warrant

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that he has notified the state Supreme Court that his office intends to seek a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper. It would be the third execution warrant issued this year in Arizona. Clarence Wayne Dixon...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR News

Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold

PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Fire near Yosemite forces thousands to flee California

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire, which began...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR News

Monsoon storm brings light rain, wind to Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — The monsoon season continued briefly Saturday morning as a storm brought rain and wind to different parts of the Valley. Some areas in the Valley near Mesa as well as Tolleson and Goodyear received up to 0.08 inches of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy