Man sentenced to 30-plus years for coercing teenage girls in Arizona to send nude photos

Police arrest man suspected of murdering 2 men near Valley hotel
PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man allegedly connected to the murder of two men near a Valley hotel on Thursday, authorities said. Jose Gregorio Inchaurriga Ruacho, 33, was arrested near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 29-31
PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley received more than an inch of rain from a strong monsoon storm on Saturday night, Phoenix police arrested a man accused in a shooting at a hotel that left two dead and the Arizona Humane Society rescued 31 chihuahuas from a Tempe hoarder.
Tempe police clear Arizona Mills Mall as shooting investigation is underway
PHOENIX — Tempe police were clearing Arizona Mills Mall Friday night after a man allegedly shot a gun, authorities said. The incident started sometime around 6 p.m. when officers were called to the mall about reports of a man with a gun, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
Taylor Robson says Lake’s ‘meritless’ fraud claims undermine electoral process
PHOENIX – Karrin Taylor Robson accused Republican Arizona gubernatorial opponent Kari Lake of undermining the electoral process by alleging voter fraud without evidence in the late stages of the campaign. “These allegations of fraud are meritless, we’ve seen no evidence of that,” Taylor Robson told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s...
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 65-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen in Phoenix. Virginia Walker stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road...
Arizona leaders thrilled after Senate passes $52B microchip industry investment
PHOENIX – Arizona leaders celebrated Wednesday after Congress moved closer to passing a massive investment in the microchip industry, which is already booming in the Grand Canyon State. The Senate approved the bipartisan measure by a 64-33 margin, including two resounding yes votes from Arizona. The House vote is...
Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home
PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
Officer fatally shoots suspect armed with knife at west Phoenix mental health facility
PHOENIX — An officer fatally shot a suspect at a mental health facility in west Phoenix on Tuesday after the man allegedly approached with a knife. Officers were dispatched to the facility near 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. after a call about the man making threats to cut himself and jump out a window, Phoenix Police spokesman Brian Bower said during a press conference.
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich seeking another execution warrant
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that he has notified the state Supreme Court that his office intends to seek a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper. It would be the third execution warrant issued this year in Arizona. Clarence Wayne Dixon...
Silver Alert canceled after 43-year-old man last seen in Surprise found safe
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning after a 43-year-old man last seen in Surprise was found safe, authorities said. Dallas Navarro was last seen near the areas of Bell and Reems roads. The Surprise Police Department in an email said Navarro was located with the assistance...
Planned Parenthood asks court ‘to harmonize’ Arizona abortion laws
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona said in a legal filing Wednesday the courts need to “harmonize” the state’s two different laws on abortion after Attorney General Mark Brnovich moved last week to reinstate an almost complete ban on the procedure dating back more than a century.
ACA allocates $100M in broadband grants to 20 awardees in rural and urban Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Commerce Authority announced earlier this month the allocation of $100 million in broadband grants to 20 awardees in rural and urban Arizona to increase connections for underserved areas. Through the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program launched last November by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, $75.7 million...
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
Fire near Yosemite forces thousands to flee California
WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire, which began...
Rock Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks to bring tour to Phoenix in October
PHOENIX – Phoenix-born Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced Monday her latest tour will make a stop in the Valley in the fall. Nicks will play at Ak-Chin Pavilion Oct. 6, the 11th of 18 dates scheduled. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona...
Monsoon storm brings light rain, wind to Valley on Saturday
PHOENIX — The monsoon season continued briefly Saturday morning as a storm brought rain and wind to different parts of the Valley. Some areas in the Valley near Mesa as well as Tolleson and Goodyear received up to 0.08 inches of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
Legally Speaking: Arizona remains in state of confusion regarding abortions
Are abortions legal in the state of Arizona? Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, issued in June 2022, the answer was yes, with certain conditions. Post Dobbs there is no clear answer and even our political leaders and legislators cannot reach a consensus.
Southbound SR 51 ramp to I-10 West closing Sunday night for maintenance
PHOENIX — The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix will close Sunday night for maintenance work. The closure is scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday morning at the on-ramp at Thomas Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Multiple GOP mayors, business owners backing Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly
PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona announced support from multiple Republican mayors and business owners ahead of an election that could tilt the balance of power in November. Kelly announced a coalition known as “Republicans for Kelly” as he prepares to take on whoever wins the...
Ducey again goes against Trump pick, endorses Beau Lane for Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday endorsed Beau Lane for Secretary of State, the second time in the past week Ducey has thrown his support behind a candidate in a race with a Donald Trump-backed candidate. Ducey said Lane would help restore election confidence and “would serve...
