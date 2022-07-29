ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alcaraz, Sinner advance to semifinals at Croatia Open

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz raced past Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open on Friday to reach his seventh semifinal of the year.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is defending the first ATP title he won in the coastal town of Umag last year.

Fifth-ranked Alcaraz saved the only break point he faced as he improved his 2022 record on clay to 26-3.

He next plays Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 7-5, 6-4.

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner reached his first semifinal this year after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Italian failed to serve the match out at 6-5 in the second set before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

“I’m very happy, obviously,” Sinner said. “I’ve won many matches but I think I’ve had some unfortunate moments this year.”

Sinner will face Franco Agamenone who surged past 2018 Umag champion Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-1 in a match between Italian qualifiers.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Potapova upsets top-seeded Kontaveit at Prague Open

PRAGUE — Anastasia Potapova upset top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 to reach her third straight WTA semifinal. Seventh-seeded Potapova beat Kontaveit for the first time after two losses, including last week’s semifinal match at Hamburg. Potapova also reached the last four at Lausanne. The Russian-born Potapova broke the...
TENNIS
ESPN

Iga Swiatek suffers first loss on clay since 2021 French Open

WARSAW, Poland -- Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced Friday to the semifinals of the Poland Open after ending the clay-court winning streak of top-ranked Iga Swiatek at 18 matches. Garcia won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, breaking Swiatek in the 10th game of the deciding set for her first win over the Pole.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Caroline Garcia wins Poland Open to claim her 9th WTA title

WARSAW, Poland – Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title. It’s the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years. The French player could rely...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Bagnis
Yardbarker

England wins Euro 2022 with extra-time winner against Germany

England are European champions after beating Germany, 2-1, in extra time of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Final. After a scoreless first half, England looked on its way to winning the title in regulation after Ella Toone scored early in the second half. But Germany found its equalizer from Lina Magull in the 79th minute that eventually forced extra time.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Santos vs. Fluminense odds, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 1, 2022 Brazilian Serie A picks, predictions, bets

Brazilian Serie A action continues on Monday with a matchup between two teams in the top half of the table as Santos takes on Fluminense on Paramount+. Fluminense is currently third in the Brazilian Serie A table with 34 points, while Santos is ninth with 26. Santos has two wins, two losses and a draw in its last five matches, while Fluminense is unbeaten since June 11. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia Open#Spaniard#Umag#Italian
FOX Sports

Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
UEFA
ESPN

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez joins Feyenoord from Liga MX's Cruz Azul

Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez has officially signed with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, the Dutch club announced on Friday. Gimenez, 21, joins Feyenoord after being at Liga MX side Cruz Azul since 2017. The Argentine-born Mexican had previously hinted at the transfer, posting videos on social media of himself arriving in the Netherlands and sporting a Feyenoord scarf.
SOCCER
ESPN

Blitzboks and swimmers rocket South Africa up Commonwealth Games standings

South Africa's Commonwealth Games team played a blinder on the weekend, rocketing up the medals table thanks to gold medals from swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker, Lara van Niekerk, and Pieter Coetze, and the Blitzboks winning their Rugby Sevens final too. The four gold medals in Birmingham put South Africa in fourth...
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
77K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy