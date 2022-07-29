ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mega Millions $1.3B lottery jackpot so high it’s ‘breaking’ NYC signs

By Desheania Andrews, Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 2 days ago

Tonight’s lottery jackpot isn’t just mind blowing — it blowing out the lottery’s signs.

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions prize is so high, it’s causing a glitch in electronic store lottery displays that weren’t programmed to go beyond $999 million at stores everywhere they sell the tickets.

Shops have been forced to tout an undersized jackpot because the signs only have slots for three digits — with the word “millions” printed below adding furhter confusion, workers and customers said.

“They didn’t expect it to get that high,” said Anthony Williams, a 60-year-old janitor, who bought a ticket at the Gardenia Deli in Manhattan. “They didn’t build a [sign] for that.”

An official Mega Millions sign at the deli, on 30th Street and Eighth Avenue, read $999 million on Friday afternoon after the prize soared to a billion earlier this week .

The same style of display was also up at the nearby 99 Cent Discount store, where a manager said the digit-centric dilemma hasn’t stopped shoppers from snapping up tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovgoq_0gy10qUa00
This sign at a BP gas station is displaying ‘999’ for the winning Mega Millions Jackpot amount.
Tomas E. Gaston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL8JZ_0gy10qUa00
Friday’s jackpot will be the second-highest in game history.
AP

“It’s not a big deal because as soon as  the price goes up to like $700 or 800 million, they really don’t care because it’s already a lot,” said Na Lin, 32, who manages the store  on Eighth Avenue near 28th Street.

Over the past two days, the store has been “crazy busy” with “long lines” of folks hoping to strike it rich, in part because the store sold a winning ticket for $100,000 in January 2020, she said.

“Everyday we sell like about $7000 [in tickets],” she said. “The neighbors say here is a very lucky store to come play”

Other incorrect $999 million Mega Millions signs  were also spotted in New Jersey, California and Arizona.

The lucky winner of Friday’s 11 p.m. drawing would get the $1.28 billion over the course of 29 years, or a lump sum of $747.2 million, which ends up being $457.5 million after  taxes.

Comments / 2

 

CBS New York

Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC

NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

One Jackpot Winner in $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Drawing

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one winner that will take home a jackpot of $1.34 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Meanwhile, the drawing also produced six tickets worth $2 million apiece and 20 tickets worth $1 million apiece. The New York Lottery reports that one of the $1 million tickets was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14.
DES PLAINES, IL
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC

A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Lite 98.7

Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million

What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for July 30, 2022

Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. It’s been another busy week in the developing New York weed market, and NY Cannabis Insider covered everything from public comments to proposed weed packaging rules to the launch of a new hub for social equity applicants in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
BROOKLYN, NY
