King County, WA

RISE Continues to Serve Families Affected by Gun Violence

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 2 days ago
southseattleemerald.com

KING 5

See touching moment between heart donor's mother, organ recipient

BELLEVUE, Wash. — When 22-year-old Sam Schumacher died three years ago in a motorcycle accident in Redmond, his mom never imagined what would come next. “Being an organ donor and his decision to do that actually gave many of us extra time,” said Corrie Schumacher, Sam’s mother. “Sam was just a light in a lot of people’s life.”
REDMOND, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022

Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
KING COUNTY, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
q13fox.com

1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood family’s Make-A-Wish-Day at THE INFINITE

TACOMA, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Over last weekend on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the historic Tacoma Armory in Seattle-Tacoma, THE INFINITE, the first and largest NASA-inspired collective immersive event, hosted four young space lovers from the Make-A-Wish foundation to fulfill their dreams of experiencing space exploration. Adding to the incredible exhibit experience, THE INFINITE surprised the children and teens with a special guest, retired NASA astronaut Dorothy Marie “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenburger.
TACOMA, WA
valleyrecord.com

King County Local Dive: 2 random killings and a drug ring

This episode takes a closer look at charges against a suspect accused of beating a man in a wheelchair to death; a murder charge against a suspect accused of a Fourth of July drive-by shooting death; and a Kent man who faces at least 10 years in prison for drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Puget Sound region.
KING COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing

Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle. A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House

A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
KUOW

'Always get the dog’s name!'

“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

