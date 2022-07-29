RISE Continues to Serve Families Affected by Gun Violence

southseattleemerald.com
See touching moment between heart donor's mother, organ recipient
BELLEVUE, Wash. — When 22-year-old Sam Schumacher died three years ago in a motorcycle accident in Redmond, his mom never imagined what would come next. “Being an organ donor and his decision to do that actually gave many of us extra time,” said Corrie Schumacher, Sam’s mother. “Sam was just a light in a lot of people’s life.”
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022
Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
'In plain sight every single day:' Feds crackdown on human trafficking in King County
SEATTLE - Homeland Security Investigations are working to crack down on human trafficking in King County, not just by making arrests, but also by making connections. In King County alone, it is estimated that 500 to 700 children are forced into sex work every year. Victims can be as young...
Seattle Mayor Harrell issues executive order to support sexual-assault cases, survivors
SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell made a dramatic executive order Thursday dealing with sexual-assault cases. The Seattle mayor and interim police chief Adrian Diaz directed a systemic assessment of the Seattle Police Department’s investigations bureau — particularly how well the department is following up on sexual-assault claims.
Seattle Pacific University files lawsuit as AG investigates policy prohibiting staff from same-sex activity
SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday his office had opened an investigation into whether a Seattle Pacific University (SPU) policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination. In response, SPU filed a lawsuit with religious liberty nonprofit Becket Law.
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
Lynnwood family’s Make-A-Wish-Day at THE INFINITE
TACOMA, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Over last weekend on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the historic Tacoma Armory in Seattle-Tacoma, THE INFINITE, the first and largest NASA-inspired collective immersive event, hosted four young space lovers from the Make-A-Wish foundation to fulfill their dreams of experiencing space exploration. Adding to the incredible exhibit experience, THE INFINITE surprised the children and teens with a special guest, retired NASA astronaut Dorothy Marie “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenburger.
Father of child shot in January 2020 deadly downtown Seattle shooting gives emotional testimony
SEATTLE - Friday was a very emotional day inside a King County Superior Courtroom as witnesses relived terrifying moments from the January 2020 deadly shooting in downtown Seattle. The father of the youngest victim, who was hit by a bullet and hospitalized, gave testimony. The trial began on Thursday for...
King County Local Dive: 2 random killings and a drug ring
This episode takes a closer look at charges against a suspect accused of beating a man in a wheelchair to death; a murder charge against a suspect accused of a Fourth of July drive-by shooting death; and a Kent man who faces at least 10 years in prison for drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Puget Sound region.
Violent death in quiet Richmond Highlands neighborhood Friday morning
At 8:32am Friday morning, July 29, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Medic Weapons call to the 16700 block of Linden Ave N. Upon our arrival, a patient was being attended to by KCSO. We then determined the patient was deceased. The scene was left to KCSO. Here is...
Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing
Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle. A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the...
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House
A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
'Everything happened so quickly': Father recounts Seattle gun battle that left his son wounded
SEATTLE — What started as a trip to the Pacific Science Center in January 2020 turned into a family's worst nightmare. Coby Clifton told a jury on Friday his family and some friends were walking to catch a ferry to return home when a gun battle between two groups began.
2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
