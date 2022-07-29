Greene County Judge Calvin Holden retiring from bench

www.ky3.com
Related
KYTV
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
New life for old Greene Co. Jail and Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday. In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after. Commissioners announced they plan to renovate […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Outer Road 44 and 13 in Greene County to start this week
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting Monday, MoDOT will be repaving Outer Road 44 and Outer Road 13 in several areas in Greene county. The areas span from Springfield to Strafford. Here is a list of locations and times from MoDOT:. Mondays – Fridays during daytime hours, 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
KTLO
Internet lounges shut down in MH and Harrison, owner arrested for running gambling house
Internet lounges in Mountain Home and Harrison have been closed and the owner arrested on charges of running a gambling business. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel P. Scallorn of Green Forest was arrested in Baxter County on a felony charge of keeping a gambling house. He also has a hold out of Boone County for the same charge. Investigators say Scallorn also has the same type of businesses in Carroll county and in the Springfield area.
KTLO
Izard County man gets 10 years on Baxter County charges
A Pineville man who has been arrested for possessing drugs and paraphernalia to ingest drugs five times was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Frank Lee Cox was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the latest charges against him. In addition to Baxter County, Cox...
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
KYTV
KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Police Chief explains how SPD will enforce new homeless camping law
Following the recent passage of House Bill 1606 — which will ban homeless people from camping or sleeping on state-owned lands — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams explained how officers within his department will enforce the law. The law was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Missouri woman acquitted for killing her autistic daughter
A Missouri woman has been acquitted of two felony charges and the murder of her autistic daughter on Friday. Rebecca Ruud of Theodosia, Missouri, was found not guilty of first and second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and felony abuse or neglect of a child. However, she was found guilty of illegally abandoning a corpse.
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
K-9 trainer had “inseparable bond” with Lor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a severe storm the night after Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Lor arrived in Greene County, Missouri, after his trek from Czechoslovakia. Lor barked at the storm in an unfamiliar land incessantly — until James Craigmyle brought him some food and sat out in the rain with him until […]
KYTV
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police locate man reported missing from Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office located 46-year-old James Robert Ames. Investigators say he is safe. According to police, staff at Easy Living assisted living in Springfield noticed he was missing and could not find him after searching the building. To report a correction or...
KYTV
Polk County issues burn ban
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County, Mo. Commission has issued a county-wide burn ban. It comes as the extreme dry weather caused the fire danger to worsen. The city of Bolivar, Mo. issued the following news release explaining the ban:. Due to extreme conditions, the Polk County Commission passed...
KTLO
Joyriders plead not guilty to charges of stealing boat
A couple reported to have been intoxicated when they allegedly took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The charges against 50-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department inducts 24 new recruits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new batch of 24 much-needed officers at the Springfield Police Department, and with short staffing issues, administrators are relieved. Officer Greg Anderson, the primary recruiter for SPD, said he is proud. “It’s very rewarding,” said Officer Anderson. “It’s kind of like seeing your...
KTLO
Volunteer fireman pleads not guilty to stealing items from burning home
A Cotter volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke is alleged to have taken two guns and about $560 in cash while in the residence along Bayless Court in Gassville. A number of fire departments answered the call.
Comments / 2