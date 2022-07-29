Living Local: Beaufort, history, dining, tours

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Our last Living Local series for the month of July takes us to a Carteret County town that is rich in history and in charm.

The Town of Beaufort has so much to offer from restaurants, shopping, history and much more. Residents say there’s something for everyone to find here.

More than 4,000 residents call Beaufort home. It’s a place residents not only want to be, but also thousands who come here each year to visit. Beaufort dates to the 1600s. It was established in 1709. History is rich here.

One of Beaufort’s biggest historical sites is its old cemetery which has graves of soldiers from the Revolutionary War and several others. The town is also filled with around 150 restored 18th- and 19th-century homes that proudly bear plaques noting the names of their earliest known owners and dates of the original construction.

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

The owner of Beaufort Cart Tours, Rich Huffman, explained that history isn’t the only special aspect of this town.

“It’s a small community, and in winter we’re about 4,300 people. People will know each other. We say hi on the streets. We’re very dog friendly. There’s bowls for the pups. People ask directions.”

Beaufort’s great reputation as the port town grew. The town had well-known visitors like Blackbeard the pirate, Calico Jack and Anne Bonney, one of the country’s first female pirates!

You can take several tours they offer on land or by boat, including museums like the N.C. Maritime Museum, which shares more than 300 years of history.

For more information about Beaufort Cart Tours, click here.

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

CLICK HERE to see all of our Living Local specials

There’s more to Beaufort than history, of course. On Front Street, there’s so much to do. From visiting local shops to restaurants to taking in scenic views, it’s the perfect spot. You can take in great views on the water on a tiki boat from Cruisin Tikis Beaufort.

It’s another way to check out the great views of the Crystal Coast on the water. There are all kinds of cruises including morning, sunset and sightseeing trips.

Captain Ken Schwenke has been doing this for years. He said they now have three boats because so many people wanted to come aboard.

“The motto of the company is creating smiles on people’s faces one smile at a time,” Schwenke said. “People relax when they get on the tiki boat. Huge sigh of enjoyment. It’s a time to relax and watch the world go by.

“We travel the scenic waters of Beaufort, up Taylor Creek where we’ll often have dolphins swimming behind us. We have wild ponies on Rachel Carson Reserve off on one side and North Carolina’s third-oldest town on the other side.”

Schwenke said their tiki boats are perfect for any occasion, even weddings. For more information, including hours of operation, prices and trips, click here .

Schwenke not only spends his time on the water but also co-owns Blue Moon Bistro on Queen Street. It’s located right next to Beaufort Grocery. They’re serving up local modern French cuisine. We’re told some of their most popular items include shrimps and grits.

“We tried to keep the coastal cuisine,” said Jayson Foster, co-owner and executive chef. “Just do something a little different to bring people in. We do a modern French bistro. It’s just comfort food and something that people really love.”

“Beaufort community brings us amazing combination of history, fine dining way beyond a town of this size that you’re normally going to find of great merchants and just a fun place to walk around. That ties it all together of hospitality, history and environment,” Schwenke said.

With Beaufort being one of North Carolina’s oldest towns, there’s history in the Blue Moon Bistro building. We’re told the building is from 1827. It’s originally called the Dill House, which was named after a sea captain who played an important role in the town’s history.

You can even find drinks that are named after three legendary pirates that visited Beaufort. Blue Moon Bistro is open five days a week from Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 pm until 10 pm . Click here to find out more .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.