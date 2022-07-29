Homeless man found in Swannanoa River died from gunshot to head, autopsy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO