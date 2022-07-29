Heart Gallery Alabama: Keegan & Theodore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We want to give you a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for far northeast Alabama including Huntsville. It will not surprise me if the fog spreads into parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties before 9 AM. No advisories in Central Alabama but be on the lookout for patchy fog in isolated spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with spotty showers showing up along I-20 and in parts of east Alabama. Nothing severe, but the rainy spots will create slick roads and reduced visibility. Areas in west Alabama remain mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a chance for spotty showers this morning. I would allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. We will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Areas that receive more sunshine could end up in the lower 90s. Rain chance today will remain at 40-50%. Models are hinting that our best chance to see scattered showers and storms today could occur south and west of Birmingham. We will also have to watch any outflow boundaries to our north that could spark up additional storms in spots like Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Not everyone will see rain today. Main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you are planning on attending the Barons game this evening, we will hold on to an isolated shower or storm with temperatures starting out in the low 80s at 7 PM and cooling into the upper 70s by 9-10 PM.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO