Heart Gallery Alabama: Keegan & Theodore

Lung cancer survivor hopes his story will encourage others to get screened
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s World Lung Cancer Awareness Day and local doctors and patients are reminding others about the importance of getting regular check-ups and screenings. Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the country. WBRC spoke to a survivor who said it’s important to...
‘Desperate’ granddaughter shares photo of 98-year-old woman in flooded home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A photo of an elderly woman sitting in her Kentucky home as it filled with water and a video of her rescue went viral. The woman is 98-year-old Mae Amburgey. She was in her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose, Amburgey’s granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti told WKYT.
Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward eastern Kentucky flood relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the devastating flash floods in eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected. Below are the two charitable organizations that WBRC and fellow sister Gray Television stations are helping to provide assistance to during this...
First Alert for morning showers and the chance for afternoon storms Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We want to give you a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for far northeast Alabama including Huntsville. It will not surprise me if the fog spreads into parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties before 9 AM. No advisories in Central Alabama but be on the lookout for patchy fog in isolated spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with spotty showers showing up along I-20 and in parts of east Alabama. Nothing severe, but the rainy spots will create slick roads and reduced visibility. Areas in west Alabama remain mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a chance for spotty showers this morning. I would allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. We will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Areas that receive more sunshine could end up in the lower 90s. Rain chance today will remain at 40-50%. Models are hinting that our best chance to see scattered showers and storms today could occur south and west of Birmingham. We will also have to watch any outflow boundaries to our north that could spark up additional storms in spots like Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Not everyone will see rain today. Main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you are planning on attending the Barons game this evening, we will hold on to an isolated shower or storm with temperatures starting out in the low 80s at 7 PM and cooling into the upper 70s by 9-10 PM.
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot dead inside their home in McCalla over the weekend. According to the Jefferson Co coroner, 68-year-old Louis Grant Hulgan and 67-year-old Bernice Owens Hulgan were found Sunday night around 8 o’clock in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road.
ADPH shares COVID-19 masking guidance ahead of new school year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has made it clear the decision to mask is a personal one, that includes in the classroom this fall semester. “If there’s not a bigger mandate in place, like a school wide mandate, then each individual just makes that decision,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.
NASRO seeing more school resource officers seeking extra training
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new school year is right around the corner and many parents are concerned about school security and safety. The Alabama Association for School Resource Officers tells WBRC that not every Alabama school will have an SRO this coming fall, but there are more than 400 across the state and many have increased their training.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices across Alabama are continuing to drop. The state’s average as of July 30th is $3.81. That is down .65 cents from just on month before. It’s also down .15 cents in one week and Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said you can expect to see this trend going into August. He said it may not continue to drop 15 cents each week, but predicts a few cents each time.
