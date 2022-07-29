6 Instagram-worthy bathrooms in Birmingham for your next selfie

bhamnow.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
Bham Now
9 of the best spots for non-alcoholic drinks in Birmingham
We know we have an amazing drink scene around town, but Birmingham isn’t ALL about the booze. You can actually find a great selection of mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks from your favorite bars and restaurants in the city. Keep reading for all the best places serving up mocktails in Birmingham.
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
wbrc.com
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations have begun on a unique home in the Roebuck Springs neighborhood of Birmingham. Known as the Roebuck Castle by many residents, the home has a unique look, but has spent the last 10 to 15 years abandoned and falling apart. Now, local business owner, and...
hooversun.com
New Hoover store offers essentials in dancewear
Erin Kraebber knows what it’s like to be the parent of a girl who looks in her dance bag the night before a recital and finds only one dance shoe. Panic sets in, and there’s a mad rush to try to find the shoe or find a replacement.
Bham Now
Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run
Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Troy Messenger
Ring a bell for the joy of life
Pete Jordan cannot remember the last time he rang a bell. But, come November, for him, the sound of a ringing bell will signal praise, thankfulness and unbridled joy. Jordan has completed treatments for a cancer diagnosis of Large B Cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in January 2021. “I had been having...
5 great places for fried chicken in Birmingham
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Folks in Alabama have strong opinions about fried chicken, and many will tell you that mom’s version — crunchy, juicy and made with love — is the best ever.
Bham Now
An inside look at the Orchestra Partners projects breathing new life into old buildings [VIDEO]
Everywhere you look, you’ll find buildings in Birmingham with historical charm and tons of opportunity. Thankfully, one local planning and redevelopment advisory firm, Orchestra Partners, is bringing new life to these buildings and creating a more connected Birmingham with retail, dining and shopping spaces. Orchestra Partners is the firm...
momcollective.com
Sno-balls in the Magic City :: In & Around Birmingham
When I recall summer break during childhood, I remember that eating freeze cups brought so much joy. The freeze cup lady lived next door to my parents for several years. For 25 cents we would go to her freezer and choose our treat. We’d get a styrofoam cup filled with our choice of frozen fruit punch, orange juice or grape juice, syrup, and ice. I have fond memories of savoring these sweet treats sitting on outside with my siblings and cousins. Years later while living in Birmingham, I learned of another summertime must-have that evokes the same type of nostalgia for New Orleans natives.
