ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Today in History: July 29, Charles marries Diana

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2Zmf_0gy0z3hR00

(AP) — Today is Friday, July 29, the 210th day of 2022. There are 155 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 29, 1981 , Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The couple divorced in 1996.

3-month anniversary of the Andover tornado

On this date:

In 1890 , artist Vincent Van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

In 1914 , transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.

In 1921 , Adolf Hitler became the leader (“fuehrer”) of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

In 1957 , the International Atomic Energy Agency was established. Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

In 1958 , President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.

In 1967 , an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.)

In 1968 , Pope Paul the Sixth reaffirmed the Roman Catholic Church’s stance against artificial methods of birth control.

In 1980 , a state funeral was held in Cairo, Egypt, for the deposed Shah of Iran, who had died two days earlier at age 60.

In 1986 , a federal jury in New York found that the National Football League had committed an antitrust violation against the rival United States Football League. But in a hollow victory for the U-S-F-L, the jury ordered the N-F-L to pay token damages of only three dollars.

In 1994 , abortion opponent Paul Hill shot and killed Dr. John Bayard Britton and Britton’s escort, James H. Barrett, outside the Ladies Center clinic in Pensacola, Florida. (Hill was executed in Sept. 2003.)

In 1999 , a former day trader, apparently upset over stock losses, opened fire in two Atlanta brokerage offices, killing nine people and wounding 13 before shooting himself to death; authorities said Mark O. Barton had also killed his wife and two children.

In 2016 , former suburban Chicago police officer Drew Peterson was given an additional 40 years in prison for trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars for killing his third wife.

Ten years ago: Standing on Israeli soil, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney declared Jerusalem to be the capital of the Jewish state and said the United States had “a solemn duty and a moral imperative” to block Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability. At the London Olympics, Dana Vollmer of the United States set a world record to win the 100-meter butterfly in 55.98 seconds. Yannick Agnel rallied the French to the gold medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 9.93 seconds, pulling ahead of American star Ryan Lochte on the final lap.

Five years ago: U.S. and South Korean forces conducted joint live-fire exercises in response to North Korea’s second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile; experts said the North Korean launch showed that a large portion of the United States was now within range of North Korea’s arsenal.

One year ago: With teammate Simone Biles watching from the stands, American Sunisa Lee won the gold medal in women’s all-around gymnastics at the Tokyo Games; she was the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the event. (Biles withdrew from the event, which she was favored to win, to focus on her mental well-being.) President Joe Biden announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors. Former Sen. Carl Levin, a Democrat who was a powerful voice for the military during his career as Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, died at 87. The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

WPD: Father and girlfriend arrested in baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend in the death of a baby. The WPD said that the infant, 1-year-old Lasiah Williams, was with his father, Kentrell Willingham and the father’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. Another of the baby’s relatives met with […]
WICHITA, KS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Firsts in World History

Unless you’re a track and field aficionado, you’ve probably never heard of John Landy. In 1954, the Australian runner set the world record for running the mile, with a time of 3:57. He was the second person to run a sub-four-minute mile, though, so few remember him – while millions know the name of England’s […]
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Smithonian

The Story Behind One of the Most-Mocked Paintings in U.S. History

In 1939, the United States government awarded what was then the most expensive artistic commission in its history to Howard Chandler Christy, saddling the Capitol with a most curious white elephant. Christy, well known as a magazine illustrator, was an unlikely artist to be awarded the contract to commemorate the...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Paar
Person
Dana Vollmer
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Person
Yannick Agnel
KSN News

Lansing inmate dies at hospital

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
LANSING, KS
allthatsinteresting.com

Who Killed The Most People In History? It’s Not As Straightforward As You Think

The candidates for who has killed the most people in history range from despotic leaders to imperial rulers, all of whom killed millions of people during their bloody reigns. Human history is scattered with cold-blooded killers. Some of them led nations and saw millions perish under their harsh rule. Others took lives single-handedly, either as soldiers or as murderous serial killers. But who killed the most people in history?
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Kansans who have won a Mega Millions lottery prize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery, which currently sits at $1.28 billion, is 1 in roughly 302 million. But that won’t stop people from purchasing a ticket that has the potential to change their life. According to their website, the Mega Millions lottery has been around since 1996, when […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#St Paul S Cathedral#Nbc#U S Navy
Vogue Magazine

Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Jewelry Is On Display—Some of It for the First Time Ever—at Buckingham Palace

The jewelry collection of a royal starts young. In May 1937, a simple gilt crown was made in miniature to fit the head of 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth so she could wear it at the coronation of her father King George VI. This gem-less object marked the historic moment she became heir presumptive to the British throne. It was a humble precursor to the later troves of diamond headpieces that have embodied the Queen’s image as monarch. Now, several of the tiaras most closely associated with her 70-year reign—including her childhood crown, among other royal jewels—will be exhibited this summer at Buckingham Palace in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allthatsinteresting.com

A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
U.K.
KSN News

6 new stores coming to Towne East Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there. Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
KSN News

Man booked into jail in 2020 Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a 2020 murder case. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, 42-year-old Christopher E. English of Wichita was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. The Wichita Police Department said the homicide happened on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Nicodemus, Kansas’ historic Black town, celebrating 144 years

NICODEMUS, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Nicodemus in northwest Kansas is holding a big celebration this weekend and is inviting people to stop and visit. The Nicodemus Homecoming Emancipation Celebration LLC Committee is holding its annual homecoming weekend to honor its 144 years of heritage and history. As many of the town’s initial population […]
POLITICS
KSN News

Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD makes arrest in April homicide near a nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers booked a man into jail Thursday in an April fatal shooting in north Wichita. The Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet shows that 35-year-old Brent A. Cruz was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Nyron Bowen. Bowen, 31, left a nightclub around 1 a.m. on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy