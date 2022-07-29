60th Annual CSS Community Celebration/Art Auction Tonight

www.effinghamradio.com
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
New Veteran organization in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an unfortunate update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
Vickie L. Dasenbrock, 67
Vickie L. Dasenbrock, 67, of Effingham, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Westside Lounge in Newton, IL and also 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Elks Lodge in Effingham, IL. Vickie wished to be cremated and have her ashes spread, along with her dog, Norman’s, in the ocean off the coast of Mexico. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Decatur Park Board announces new commissioner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new member of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. The Board currently has a vacant seat, but Shelith Hansboro has been selected to fill it. Over the past five years, Hansboro has been involved in the community by serving as the Chair of the Decatur Education Foundation, serving […]
Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
Shelby County seeks ambulance options
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month. For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
Theodore “Ted” Hinkle, 87
Theodore “Ted” Hinkle, 87 of Teutopolis, went to the Lord surrounded by his dear family on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital. He was born June 10, 1935 in Mason, Illinois. He was the son of Chester and Mabel (Scruggs) Hinkle. Upon graduating from Effingham High School in 1954, he served in the National Guard from 1955 to 1961. During that time, he began his journey as a bricklayer and finished his career after 45 years. His meticulous craftsmanship can be found throughout Effingham County and the region.
The IDPH Announced That Effingham County is Now at a HIGH Covid-19 Community Level
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 95 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, July 22 through Thursday, July 28. Reinfections accounted for 22% of cases this week; 57% of these reinfections had never received a vaccine or had just received one shot and only 14% were up to date with their vaccines.
Effingham County Real Estate Tax Bills Mailed by Treasurer
The 2021 payable 2022 real estate tax bills were mailed Wednesday. 1st installment is due Friday, September 2, 2022. 2nd installment is due Friday, October 28, 2022. Visit the County Treasurer’s website at www.co.effingham.il.us. Click on the Treasurer link. We have additional information regarding real estate tax collection, the...
Sudden spike of break-ins in Casey
CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey, Illinois Police Department is warning people about an unusually high number of break-ins lately. As the police work on investigating current break-in cases, they remind residents to be sure to lock their belongings. That means keeping cars locked, valuables out of sight, and doors and windows of homes locked.
Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
Two construction workers on I-57 project at Dix are shot with powerful air rifle and airlifted to St. Louis Hospitals
Two construction workers on the I-57 improvement project at the Dix-Irvington Road interchange were shot Wednesday night with a powerful air rifle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Bobby Wallace says both workers were initially taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns
The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
Decatur police make 2nd arrest made in 2021 Christmas Eve shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve. Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop
DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
