60th Annual CSS Community Celebration/Art Auction Tonight

Theodore “Ted” Hinkle, 87 of Teutopolis, went to the Lord surrounded by his dear family on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital. He was born June 10, 1935 in Mason, Illinois. He was the son of Chester and Mabel (Scruggs) Hinkle. Upon graduating from Effingham High School in 1954, he served in the National Guard from 1955 to 1961. During that time, he began his journey as a bricklayer and finished his career after 45 years. His meticulous craftsmanship can be found throughout Effingham County and the region.

TEUTOPOLIS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO