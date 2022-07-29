Tracking low rain chances, cooler than average temperatures this weekend

abc17news.com
Tracking overnight scattered storms before more heat returns this week
Tonight: Scattered showers will continue across the southern half of Central Missouri. Areas along and south of highway 70 will see light showers as overnight lows cool to the upper 60's. Winds remain out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Isolated storms and scattered showers will re-flare up across...
'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision
O'FALLON, Mo. — It's been a struggle for many trying to recover from last week's historic rain and the flooding that followed. One O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision got hit particularly hard and now, people there, are pleading for help. Many in the Copperfield subdivision spent their Sunday morning washing away...
Missouri Task Force heads to Kentucky to assist with flooding recovery
Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to Kentucky as the state recovers from flooding that occurred last week.
Nearly 12,000 Lake Area Residents Lost Power Overnight: Here's What Ameren Is Saying
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, the power went out for nearly 12,000 residents in the Lake area. But Ameren is not giving many details about what happened. An automated alert from Ameren simply cited "supply interruption" as the cause; a phone call to Ameren's media relations team got a similar answer. A staff member told LakeExpo that all they were told was there was a system failure.
Can You Really Hike with Bison in Missouri? – Yes, and Here’s How
I have found one more thing you might want to add to your bucket list. It's a hike with bison in a Missouri state park that you really can do and I'll explain how. Thanks to Only In Your State for their recent article about Prairie State Park in southwestern Missouri in Mindenmines. In case you didn't know, there are dozens of bison that roam that part of Missouri.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind
Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
10 Best Tiny House Rentals in Missouri for Big Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Venture to where the Midwest meets the south with a stay in an exciting Missouri tiny home. There’s much more to Missouri than St. Louis and...
How inflation, supply chain issues could affect fairgoers at Missouri State Fair
Two weeks from today, the 120th Missouri State Fair will kick off in Sedalia. But supply chain issues and the statewide drought are expected to take their toll on the 11-day event.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
2 dead in the McKinney Fire in Northern California, the state’s largest blaze this year
A wildfire in Northern California exploded in size over the weekend, triggering evacuations and becoming the state’s largest wildfire so far this year, according to Cal Fire. Two people were found dead inside a vehicle that burned in the path of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office...
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions
I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest
Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
