Missouri State

Tracking low rain chances, cooler than average temperatures this weekend

By Jessica Hafner
 2 days ago
Tracking overnight scattered storms before more heat returns this week

Tonight: Scattered showers will continue across the southern half of Central Missouri. Areas along and south of highway 70 will see light showers as overnight lows cool to the upper 60's. Winds remain out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Isolated storms and scattered showers will re-flare up across...
lakeexpo.com

Nearly 12,000 Lake Area Residents Lost Power Overnight: Here's What Ameren Is Saying

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, the power went out for nearly 12,000 residents in the Lake area. But Ameren is not giving many details about what happened. An automated alert from Ameren simply cited "supply interruption" as the cause; a phone call to Ameren's media relations team got a similar answer. A staff member told LakeExpo that all they were told was there was a system failure.
KICK AM 1530

Can You Really Hike with Bison in Missouri? – Yes, and Here’s How

I have found one more thing you might want to add to your bucket list. It's a hike with bison in a Missouri state park that you really can do and I'll explain how. Thanks to Only In Your State for their recent article about Prairie State Park in southwestern Missouri in Mindenmines. In case you didn't know, there are dozens of bison that roam that part of Missouri.
KOLR10 News

Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
territorysupply.com

10 Best Tiny House Rentals in Missouri for Big Adventure

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Venture to where the Midwest meets the south with a stay in an exciting Missouri tiny home. There’s much more to Missouri than St. Louis and...
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
Awesome 92.3

The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions

I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

