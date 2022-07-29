Injured Oregon Ducks on track to return for start of fall camp

www.oregonlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising bluechip wide receiver
Red Mountain High School (Arizona) star Ja'Kobi Lane has been a bonafide prospect for months. But he truly put himself on the map with a wide receiver MVP performance at the Elite 11 camp this summer. Still, it wasn't until a singular moment at Oregon's SNL camp this weekend that he achieved a ...
Oregon State’s humble Luke Musgrave, his blocking skills honed, looks to become Beavers’ next tight end star
LOS ANGELES – Ever since he stepped on Oregon State’s campus in 2019 as an intriguing tight end prospect with Duck bloodlines, Luke Musgrave has been thought to be the Beavers’ next big thing. Musgrave is 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and runs like a deer. His athletic skills...
Oregon offers 4-star WR Ja'Kobi Lane
One of the first scholarship offers to go out to a prospect competing at the Saturday Night Live camp went to a player we expected to get offered. Now the Ducks might become the team to beat after offering a scholarship. Four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was the top standout...
Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country. This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
Oregon Ducks to host Saturday Night Live camp tonight
EUGENE — After traveling the country at satellite camps earlier this summer, Oregon’s coaching staff will host Saturday Night Live, the program’s signature recruiting weekend, tonight at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are hosting several top prospects from the classes of 2023 and 2024, including four-star commits Ashton...
Lanning says Oregon 'can stand alone' against negative conference realignment recruiting
Oregon has had to address the elephant in the room on the recruiting trail. In this case, the big question centers around where Oregon figures to be in the not-so-distant future and if that destination will dissuade them from factoring into the College Football Playoff picture or not. Conference realignment...
What Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said at Pac-12 media day
LOS ANGELES — Dan Lanning on Friday made his first appearance at Pac-12 media day, addressing reporters at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles. Below is a transcript of his question-and-answer session:. MODERATOR: We have Coach Lanning here. He’ll give his opening comments, then open it up for Q&A....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon softball assistant coaches Samantha Marder, Nikki Udria-Ragin sign new 1-year contracts
EUGENE — Oregon softball hitting coach Samantha Marder and defensive coach Nikki Udria-Ragin each agreed to new one-year contracts this summer. Marder will earn $123,760 through June 2023, a 4% increase from her $119,000 last season, and Udria-Ragin will earn $105,000, the same as last season. Their salaries are...
2024 DL Jericho Johnson breaks down offer from Oregon after SNL performance
Defensive line prospect Jericho Johnson came to Eugene to attend Oregon football's Saturday Night Live event with hopes of earning a scholarship offer. After performing.
Oregon State coaches, players say Beavers’ uncertain Pac-12 conference future not worth the worry
LOS ANGELES – Jonathan Smith isn’t concerned about Oregon State’s future. That doesn’t come out of confidence or knowing something others don’t. There’s just not much Smith can do about Oregon State’s future in the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 school year. Smith points...
Contract details for Oregon men’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Martin
EUGENE — New Oregon men’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Martin will earn less than his predecessors, but is in line with what he was earning before coming to UO. Martin signed a two-year contract though June 2024 worth $325,000 this year and $350,000 next year, according to documents released by UO in response to a public records request. He also received a $25,000 signing bonus in lieu of relocation expense reimbursement, which Martin would owe back to UO if he left prior to June 30, 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon women’s basketball assistants Jodie Berry, Jackie Nared Hairston sign new 1-year contract
EUGENE — Returning Oregon women’s basketball assistant coaches Jodie Berry and Jackie Nared Hairston each agreed to new one-year contracts this summer. Berry signed a one-year extension through June 30, 2023 for $200,000, the same salary she earned last season, and Nared Hairston’s contract is for $192,400, a 4% increase from her $185,000 salary in 2021-22.
Angels’ Mike Trout says back injury is getting better
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week. The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Tout is slated to begin rotational exercises on Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after that.
Oregon State baseball’s 8-player draft class leaving for MLB: Wade Meckler, Gavin Logan, Jake Pfennigs sign professional contracts
The final three Oregon State holdouts of the 2022 MLB Draft signed professional contracts ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, meaning all eight players of the deepest draft class in school history will be departing Corvallis. Wade Meckler, Gavin Logan and Jake Pfennigs signed with the San Francisco Giants, Arizona...
Suspected heat-related deaths rise to 9 in Oregon
Multnomah County announced another two potential victims of this week’s heat wave, bringing the total of couonty residents suspected of dying from hyperthermia to five. Across Oregon, nine people may have died from the heat, including three others in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one each in Clackamas and Umatilla counties.
opb.org
Pioneering civic activist Betty Niven started worrying about her Eugene block. She ended up changing the way Oregon handles housing
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. This is part 3.
High School Journalism Institute welcomes 20 emerging reporters to Oregon State University
Twenty student journalists will gather at Oregon State University in Corvallis this week for the High School Journalism Institute, a weeklong training camp where they will learn the basics of reporting, writing, photography and multimedia. During the week, students will work with professional journalists to report news stories in and...
kptv.com
African track team located after going missing in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
KDRV
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
78K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0