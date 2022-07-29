Injured Oregon Ducks on track to return for start of fall camp

EUGENE — New Oregon men’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Martin will earn less than his predecessors, but is in line with what he was earning before coming to UO. Martin signed a two-year contract though June 2024 worth $325,000 this year and $350,000 next year, according to documents released by UO in response to a public records request. He also received a $25,000 signing bonus in lieu of relocation expense reimbursement, which Martin would owe back to UO if he left prior to June 30, 2023.

