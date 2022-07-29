Notre Dame Football Friday Fire: Marcus Freeman Doesn’t Want Your Excuses

www.onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish offer 2023 Pitt commit, 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey
Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees are committed to bringing in a quarterback to Notre Dame and its 2023 recruiting class. There was the saga of Dante Moore that saw Jackson Arnold and Chris Vizzina commit elsewhere, and the Irish are seemingly out of it for Baylor commit, Austin Novosad — and so they move on.
Notre Dame football players getting attention for 2022 national awards
The Notre Dame football team has some of the best players in the country taking the field in 2022, and many have been named to preseason Watch Lists. With the 2022 college football season only a few weeks away, the time has come for many of the major awards to start announcing their preseason Watch Lists. On both sides of the ball, every position group has its special award, named after some of the greatest players to ever play that specific position.
Late Kick: The energy surrounding Notre Dame is attractive to recruits
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about Notre Dame recruiting, which is currently atop the 247Sports Composite.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
WNDU
Penn HS guard Markus Burton commits to Notre Dame
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn guard Markus Burton will follow in the footsteps of local greats, like Blake Wesley, in playing for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Burton announced his commitment Friday afternoon at Penn High School in front of friends and family. Burton visited and was...
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
warricknews.com
How gas prices have changed in South Bend in the last week
Compiled statistics on gas prices in South Bend using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
valpo.life
Aftermath Cidery’s and Running Vines Winery’s 2022 Festival of Magic Brings More Than Just Magic to the Community
Muggles ditched their regular clothes and donned a set of robes for Aftermath Cidery and Running Vines Winery’s annual Festival of Magic on Saturday, July 30. What started as a simple Harry Potter-inspired drink is now a three-day festival that spans two cities and attracts hundreds of people from all over Northwest Indiana. Unlike He-Who-Shall-Not Be-Named, this event is something people won’t be able to stop talking about.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936
Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
WNDU
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to state roads 2, 249
Alternating lane closures are coming to State Road 2, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says patching, resurfacing and other construction activities will take place between U.S. 41 and Mississippi. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Construction will continue through mid-November. In Porter County, the State Road...
abc57.com
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Muggy week ahead with a few storm chances
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy sky. Low: 67° & Humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Expect morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area early. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be between 5 am and 11 am from west to east across the area. A few storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once the storms move east of the area the clouds will decrease and sunshine will fill the skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s. Wind WSW turning NW 15-25 mph.
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
South Bend police fatally shoot man near elementary school
Police say witness statements and police video show a man was threatening to take his own life and appeared to be waving a handgun near the school.
WNDU
Eastbound lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road, modified traffic pattern in place for work on westbound lanes
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is once again moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96 (Elkhart East exit). A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say the detour is down and traffic is moving in both directions using a modified traffic pattern.
WNDU
Lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after buckle caused shutdown
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. Traffic has been backed...
