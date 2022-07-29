Florida issues letter urging schools not to follow federal guidelines on gender identity

www.firstcoastnews.com
New database allows you to look up prior discipline of Florida officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new database is now online that allows you to quickly check whether or not a Florida law enforcement officer has had any discipline toward their certification. The state's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) oversees the certification, employment, training and conduct of law enforcement,...
Georgia says unborn children can now be claimed under income tax exemption
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Revenue made official this week that unborn children will be eligible for a $3,000 income tax exemption under the state's abortion law, now that it has gone into effect. While the ban of abortions at the moment a "fetal heartbeat" can be detected -...
Survey about Tristyn Bailey murder case sent to residents by Aiden Fucci's lawyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The story above is from a previous, related report) Aiden Fucci's legal team is asking St. Johns County residents about their exposure to the high-profile murder case in what could be a gambit to seek a change of venue. The Public Defender's Office confirmed sending the...
2 people injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people along the Florida coastline were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were pierced by stingray barbs. The first incident involved a 50-year-old man from South Carolina in ankle-deep water, said Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Jacksonville first responders will travel to Kentucky to help with relief for floods that killed dozens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department will head to Kentucky to assist with flood relief, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on social media Sunday. Curry says members of Jacksonville's All Hazards Incident Management Team, which helps to coordinate responses to natural disasters, will travel...
Baby, teenagers hurt when car flips over in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in St. Johns County Sunday seriously injured a three-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver of that car, an 18-year-old girl, had minor injuries. The two teenagers and infant were in a Nissan Pathfinder,...
Car accident in St. Johns County injures three, including 3-month-old baby
An 18-year-old boy and a 3-month-old baby from Jacksonville were seriously injured. Neither were secured in the car by a seat belt or restraint.
Impossible basketball shot alert! 10-year-old hits a buzzer beater in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Down by three points with less than three seconds to go in a YMCA league basketball game, 10-year-old Elijah Young lets it fly at the buzzer. His back to the basket, it's an impossible shot. No way Elijah can hit it, right?. It must be...
INCREDIBLE shot! St. Augustine 10-year-old makes crazy corner three
Check out 10-year-old Elijah Youngs making this crazy three-pointer. This kid's going straight to the league!
