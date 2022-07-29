ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Camp Sight converges on Wilkes-Barre

 2 days ago
www.wnep.com

pahomepage.com

I scream, You scream, We all scream for Blue Ribbon Dairy!

PA Live (WBRE) — Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II. Family owned and operated for over 65 years, they continue to bring the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats: Mastriano's pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor

Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano's pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Railbiking in the Poconos

"Soarin' Eagle Rail Tours" will be open weekends and most weekdays through Labor Day. Hours are subject to change, so it is best to check the schedule. Reservations are not required; however, they are highly recommended. The scenic route runs along the Lackawaxen River in the charming town of Hawley. The specifically chosen six-mile-long route boasts lush views and fascinating history.
HAWLEY, PA
Pocono Update

Mount Pocono Prepares For 96th Annual Carnival

Photo provided by the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company. Starting Monday, August 1, the 96th annual Pocono Mountain Carnival, hosted by the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, is set to take place at the Pocono Mountain Carnival Grounds. Get ready for a week of fun, rides, food, games, prizes, and more!
MOUNT POCONO, PA
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PD: Man urinates on himself to avoid arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he had an active warrant out and tried to avoid arrest by peeing on himself. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday, officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say the passenger, Jeremy Bartz, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Where do They Stand: Doug Mastriano

Erie News Now continues its series of profiles titled "Where do They Stand" with a look at GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano. On abortion, Mastriano says he supports a near-total ban, promising to sign a heartbeat bill and saying, "I don't give a way for exceptions." But in recent days, he's started walking back some of that rhetoric, presumably to gain support among more moderate voters. He's recently said his views don't dictate abortion policy, saying a governor can only sign bills that come across his desk.
ERIE, PA
Newswatch 16

New $2 ride in the Poconos set to hit the road

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New sets of wheels are rolling into Monroe County this week, bringing along a new service — Pony Plus. "It's similar to what we know Uber and Lyft do, so it's a short trip on demand, so as the bus says, 'Book now, ride now.' That's the idea," said Peggy Howarth, executive director of the Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA).
MONROE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

PA Governor race: Mastriano responds to Gab ties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano tweeted that the CEO of Gab "doesn't speak for me or my campaign" and said he rejects "anti-Semitism in any form." But he stopped short of disavowing ties to Gab, a conservative social media site accused of harboring anti-Semitism, and its CEO, Andrew Torba. Democrats, including […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wilkes.edu

Wilkes University Awards Tenure, Promotion and Emeritus Status to Faculty Members

Wilkes University has announced the following faculty members who have earned promotion and been awarded tenure:. Joshua Blechle was promoted to associate professor of chemistry and granted tenure. Blechle joined Wilkes in 2017. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, and his PhD in physical/analytical chemistry from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado. His research explores the behavior of artificial, nonthermal plasmas using a variety of techniques to investigate the gas-surface interface. His current research project focuses on plasmas formed from exhaust gases and their interaction with heterogeneous catalysts in order to promote improved reduction of nitrogen oxide pollutants.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
