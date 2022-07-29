Camp Sight converges on Wilkes-Barre

www.wnep.com
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Mini golf classic held at library in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — You could find a golf course in an unusual spot in the diamond city on Sunday. The Osterhout Free Library turned into an 18-hole mini golf course for the day, all thanks to the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club. It was the 3rd Annual All 'fore' Books Mini...
I scream, You scream, We all scream for Blue Ribbon Dairy!
PA Live (WBRE) — Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II. Family owned and operated for over 65 years, they continue to bring the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
PA Career Link Is Giving Unemployment Compensation Statewide
On July 28, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced in-person services for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants became available by appointment at all PA CareerLink centers statewide.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Railbiking in the Poconos
“Soarin’ Eagle Rail Tours“ will be open weekends and most weekdays through Labor Day. Hours are subject to change, so it is best to check the schedule. Reservations are not required; however, they are highly recommended. The scenic route runs along the Lackawaxen River in the charming town of Hawley. The specifically chosen six-mile-long route boasts lush views and fascinating history.
Mount Pocono Prepares For 96th Annual Carnival
Photo provided by the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company. Starting Monday, August 1, the 96th annual Pocono Mountain Carnival, hosted by the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, is set to take place at the Pocono Mountain Carnival Grounds. Get ready for a week of fun, rides, food, games, prizes, and more!
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
Lori Nocito retires from Leadership Northeast
WILKES-BARRE — Over 100 family members and guests joined in celebrating the 19-year career and retirement of Lori Nocito from Leadership
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
Is the paint peeling off your Pennsylvania license plate? Here's how to get a replacement
Is the paint peeling off your license plate? You're not alone. "I would say a lot of people probably get in their car and never give it a second glance," said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, with Lancaster police. But police are noticing that some Pennsylvania plates are peeling. "We've been made...
PD: Man urinates on himself to avoid arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he had an active warrant out and tried to avoid arrest by peeing on himself. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday, officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say the passenger, Jeremy Bartz, […]
Where do They Stand: Doug Mastriano
Erie News Now continues its series of profiles titled "Where do They Stand" with a look at GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano. On abortion, Mastriano says he supports a near-total ban, promising to sign a heartbeat bill and saying, "I don't give a way for exceptions." But in recent days, he's started walking back some of that rhetoric, presumably to gain support among more moderate voters. He's recently said his views don't dictate abortion policy, saying a governor can only sign bills that come across his desk.
New $2 ride in the Poconos set to hit the road
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New sets of wheels are rolling into Monroe County this week, bringing along a new service — Pony Plus. "It's similar to what we know Uber and Lyft do, so it's a short trip on demand, so as the bus says, 'Book now, ride now.' That's the idea," said Peggy Howarth, executive director of the Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA).
PA Governor race: Mastriano responds to Gab ties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano tweeted that the CEO of Gab “doesn’t speak for me or my campaign” and said he rejects “anti-Semitism in any form.” But he stopped short of disavowing ties to Gab, a conservative social media site accused of harboring anti-Semitism, and its CEO, Andrew Torba. Democrats, including […]
Wilkes University Awards Tenure, Promotion and Emeritus Status to Faculty Members
Wilkes University has announced the following faculty members who have earned promotion and been awarded tenure:. Joshua Blechle was promoted to associate professor of chemistry and granted tenure. Blechle joined Wilkes in 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, and his PhD in physical/analytical chemistry from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado. His research explores the behavior of artificial, nonthermal plasmas using a variety of techniques to investigate the gas-surface interface. His current research project focuses on plasmas formed from exhaust gases and their interaction with heterogeneous catalysts in order to promote improved reduction of nitrogen oxide pollutants.
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
