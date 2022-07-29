Camp Sight converges on Wilkes-Barre

Erie News Now continues its series of profiles titled "Where do They Stand" with a look at GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano. On abortion, Mastriano says he supports a near-total ban, promising to sign a heartbeat bill and saying, "I don't give a way for exceptions." But in recent days, he's started walking back some of that rhetoric, presumably to gain support among more moderate voters. He's recently said his views don't dictate abortion policy, saying a governor can only sign bills that come across his desk.

