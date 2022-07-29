ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

By David Royer
who13.com
 2 days ago
who13.com

localmemphis.com

Deadly crash takes place at Parkway Village, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
OAKLAND, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

On-duty MPD officer cited after running traffic light, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was cited Thursday after he reportedly ran a traffic light while on duty. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer at the intersection of Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard. The officer involved, the driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington man accused of lying about robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

5 Robberies in Shelby County in Less Than 60 Minutes

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

4 people transported to hospital after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a car crash on Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive on Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Midtown neighborhood sees uptick in crime, long-time resident hopes for change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Midtown neighborhood is seeing an unusual uptick in crime. “I was just sitting in my study and saw blue lights go by through the window,” said Barry Anderson, a man who’s lived in the Vollintine-Evergreen Historic District for over 20 years. “Naturally, I went outside to see what was going on.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVC

Horde of burglars steal over $9K worth of merchandise from Tennessee store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Memphis Police Department (MPD) Officers responded to the Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard regarding a business burglary Monday at 3:50 a.m. Officers say they observed forced entry through the front door and that the front door window was shattered. The complainant advised six or more...
tri-statedefender.com

Outrage mounts after Oakland, Tn. man beaten in parents’ home after traffic stop

Brandon Calloway only had been back in Oakland, Tennessee an hour about 7:30 p.m. July 16 when three law enforcement officers beat him in his parents’ home. “My son had just driven here from Chattanooga to see a couple of people in the Memphis area,” said Edward Calloway, Brandon Calloway’s father. “Brandon ran out for a couple of Door Dash runs, and he was on his way home when this horrific ordeal took place. We still can’t believe it happened.”
OAKLAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It won’t stop”: Scammer poses as stylist in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For seven months, the owner of a Memphis hair studio said women have been walking into her business expecting appointments that were never made. “We’ve had at least six in a day, sometimes three a day,” explained Becky Johnson, the owner of Empire Hair Studio. “It’s been almost thirty people in total.”
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309

The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
BYHALIA, MS

