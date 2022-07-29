‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

who13.com
localmemphis.com
Deadly crash takes place at Parkway Village, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
‘I will kill officers if they don’t let me out’: Woman assaults, threatens MPD officers, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the arrest, the woman bit one of the officers and used her fingernails to scratch the officer’s face. On Jul. 27 at approximately 9:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Castalia Street and Person Avenue.
1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
actionnews5.com
On-duty MPD officer cited after running traffic light, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was cited Thursday after he reportedly ran a traffic light while on duty. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer at the intersection of Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard. The officer involved, the driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Covington man accused of lying about robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
Memphis man sentenced to 30 years for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to three decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of three years, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to Weirich, 37-year-old Dedrick Bell pled guilty to rape of a child.
3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
5 Robberies in Shelby County in Less Than 60 Minutes
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.
actionnews5.com
4 people transported to hospital after car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a car crash on Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive on Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was pronounced dead.
actionnews5.com
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects over the weekend, including a 10-year-old, has the Bluff City talking about youth crime. While MPD was busy releasing the findings from that sting-op Saturday afternoon, the Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was well...
actionnews5.com
Midtown neighborhood sees uptick in crime, long-time resident hopes for change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Midtown neighborhood is seeing an unusual uptick in crime. “I was just sitting in my study and saw blue lights go by through the window,” said Barry Anderson, a man who’s lived in the Vollintine-Evergreen Historic District for over 20 years. “Naturally, I went outside to see what was going on.”
30 alleged drug dealers targeted in undercover investigation, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 22 alleged drug dealers Thursday following an eleven-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County. The sting targeted dealers selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy. State troopers continue to search for eight people who evaded law enforcement during the arrest...
WTVC
Horde of burglars steal over $9K worth of merchandise from Tennessee store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Memphis Police Department (MPD) Officers responded to the Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard regarding a business burglary Monday at 3:50 a.m. Officers say they observed forced entry through the front door and that the front door window was shattered. The complainant advised six or more...
tri-statedefender.com
Outrage mounts after Oakland, Tn. man beaten in parents’ home after traffic stop
Brandon Calloway only had been back in Oakland, Tennessee an hour about 7:30 p.m. July 16 when three law enforcement officers beat him in his parents’ home. “My son had just driven here from Chattanooga to see a couple of people in the Memphis area,” said Edward Calloway, Brandon Calloway’s father. “Brandon ran out for a couple of Door Dash runs, and he was on his way home when this horrific ordeal took place. We still can’t believe it happened.”
actionnews5.com
Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
“It won’t stop”: Scammer poses as stylist in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For seven months, the owner of a Memphis hair studio said women have been walking into her business expecting appointments that were never made. “We’ve had at least six in a day, sometimes three a day,” explained Becky Johnson, the owner of Empire Hair Studio. “It’s been almost thirty people in total.”
bobgermanylaw.com
Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309
The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
