Rays: Insiders Believe Tampa Bay has a Shot at Juan Soto

Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball
The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of another good season despite having one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB. Every season, the Rays seem to find a way to exceed expectations and make a deep postseason run as a result. And so far, the 2022 season has been no exception.
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider
Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap
According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?
So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Bucs emerge as destination for veterans seeking elusive Super Bowl ring
TAMPA — Between them, Julio Jones, Kyle Rudolph and Akiem Hicks have made 10 Pro Bowls, appeared in 21 playoff games and started 399 times. The other common denominator on their résumés: zero Super Bowl rings. Three of the Bucs’ veteran signings this offseason — including Jones...
BREAKING TRADE: Rays And Diamondbacks Make A Deal
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade.
MLB rumors: 3 Josh Hader trade destinations if Milwaukee deals him at the deadline
These three teams should make the MLB rumors come true and make a phone call to the Milwaukee Brewers for Josh Hader. One of the bigger and more surprising MLB rumors right now is coming from the Milwaukee Brewers. They may not be so inclined to trade reliever Josh Hader but they are reportedly listening to offers for him.
Willson Contreras lets out his frustration about Cubs trade rumors
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is ready for the MLB trade deadline to pass, as he’s been floated in rumors for years now. The Cubs haven’t made a substantial contract offer to Contreras since 2018 — two seasons after he helped lead Chicago to its first World Series in 108 years.
Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale
The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
MLB Power Rankings: Giants down in a hole, everything zen for Dodgers
August has arrived, the trade deadline is near, and the MLB Power Rankings tell the story of which teams are showing the most strength. The MLB trade deadline has been the biggest talking point in sports over the last week with teams already wheeling and dealing. However, it’s the standings that ultimately matter the most. The MLB Power Rankings might not exactly match what the standings look like but they can indicate the direction teams are trending in.
Juan Soto trade rumors clearly taking a toll on Nationals superstar
Juan Soto can not wait for the MLB trade deadline to pass, so he gets a better idea of what his future will hold. The headliner of the MLB trade deadline is Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. After turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, the Nationals began taking offers from interested teams, but let them know that they have a high asking price to willingly move the 23-year-old outfielder. But with the Aug. 2 deadline approaching, it will remain to be seen if a team will be willing to give the Nationals what they are asking for.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Nationals reportedly whittle down suitors to three as deadline looms
The sweepstakes for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is reportedly down to three teams. Soto and the Nationals repeatedly failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension that would have paid the outfielder handsomely and kept him in D.C. for more than a decade. Since then, Washington has seemingly been shopping the outfielder around.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
