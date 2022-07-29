Rays: Insiders Believe Tampa Bay has a Shot at Juan Soto

Juan Soto can not wait for the MLB trade deadline to pass, so he gets a better idea of what his future will hold. The headliner of the MLB trade deadline is Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. After turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, the Nationals began taking offers from interested teams, but let them know that they have a high asking price to willingly move the 23-year-old outfielder. But with the Aug. 2 deadline approaching, it will remain to be seen if a team will be willing to give the Nationals what they are asking for.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO