ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
live5news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.live5news.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Fatal motorcycle crash located days later in Berkeley Co., driver deceased

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a deadly motorcycle crash was located Sunday, roughly three days after they believe it occurred. Officials said the collision likely occurred on July 28, around 12:26 a.m. The wreckage was located Sunday. Police say a 2014 Honda motorcycle...
WCBD Count on 2

Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning. The motorist was traveling east on I-26 when they went off the road to the right and struck a tree near mile marker 207 at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Accidents
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others

BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Berkeley Co#Gmc
The Post and Courier

Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash

A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
WALTERBORO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
live5news.com

Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: 1 dead after reported shooting in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, CCSO located a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

One man dead after early morning shooting at Colleton County bar

WALTERBORO, S.C. — One man is dead following an early morning shooting at a Walterboro bar, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 a.m., deputies responded to Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway after receiving a 911 call stating a man had been shot. CCSO...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston structure fire leaves 1 injured, 4 displaced

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says one person was injured, and four others were displaced by a structure fire Saturday night. Crews responded to Cumberland Way near the Windsor Hill Plantation area at 9:53 p.m. Fire department spokesperson Christan Rainey says crews extinguished the fire...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy