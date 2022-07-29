Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

www.live5news.com
Fatal motorcycle crash located days later in Berkeley Co., driver deceased
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a deadly motorcycle crash was located Sunday, roughly three days after they believe it occurred. Officials said the collision likely occurred on July 28, around 12:26 a.m. The wreckage was located Sunday. Police say a 2014 Honda motorcycle...
UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
Grandmother, grandson identified as victims of 7-vehicle wreck in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of the deceased in a seven-vehicle crash in North Charleston. On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office said 62-year-old Debora Page and 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier died in the Rivers Avenue wreck around 8:30 a.m. the previous day.
Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others
BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash
A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
26-year-old man dead after car hits tree, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after an SUV hit a tree and caught fire in Georgetown County, authorities said. Trevor Hagie was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather […]
‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
Apartment fire caused by candle displaces 4 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say an unattended candle caused an apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire on Cumberland Way just before 10:00 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the […]
