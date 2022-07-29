‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

www.wjbf.com
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
localmemphis.com
Deadly crash takes place at Parkway Village, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run. One man was found in the roadway and...
localmemphis.com
14 arrested and charged for carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen people were arrested for stealing cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The youngest suspect is 10 years old, police said. MPD partnered with several area law enforcement agencies to make these arrests, recovering four stolen vehicles in the end. Five handguns were also recovered.
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
localmemphis.com
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
Covington man accused of lying about robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
actionnews5.com
On-duty MPD officer cited after running traffic light, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was cited Thursday after he reportedly ran a traffic light while on duty. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer at the intersection of Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard. The officer involved, the driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis man sentenced to 30 years for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to three decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of three years, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to Weirich, 37-year-old Dedrick Bell pled guilty to rape of a child.
3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
Teen dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting suspect at S. Bellevue Boulevard leads to one person in the hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was transported to the hospital after being shot. On Friday at 3:58 p.m., the police respond to a shooting on S. Bellevue Blvd. The victim was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai.
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
