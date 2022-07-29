Lucky store? Winning Powerball gas station busy with Mega Millions sales

www.wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
City of Waupaca warns residents of the risks of ‘bill payment’ apps
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca is warning residents against using any ‘online services’ to pay their utility bills. Officials say that one of the services that at first glance, appears to be endorsed by the City of Waupaca is DOXO. Services like these can sometimes charge extra fees or delay the time in which the city receives the payment, resulting in a late payment fee or disconnection due to non-payment.
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
Winnebago County Fair
How much snowfall NE Wisconsin sees after the official …. Watch for the Full Worm Moon on St. Patrick’s Day. Flood Safety Awareness Week: Watch for spring flooding …. Storm Team 5 named ‘Most Accurate Forecast’ for the …. Meteorological winter finishes with below-normal …. What is...
Getting ready for the Mile of Music, Mile 9
(WFRV) – The iconic Mile of Music in Appleton kicks off soon with stages from Lawrence University to Spats and Emmett’s. This is the ninth edition of Mile of Music and welcomes 700 live music sets at 40 venues. Co-founder of Mile of Music, Dave Willems joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about how things have changed over the years and what people can expect.
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
Green Bay Rockers host back-to-school collection drive for pair of games
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers are teaming up with the Service League of Green Bay to help provide back-to-school items to children in need. Before the Rockers take the field on Friday, July 29, and Sunday, July 31, donations will be accepted during pre-game events which will also include a live concert.
14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
As owner faces litigation, Annie’s Campground listed for sale on Facebook
GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham. The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.
Fire in Green Bay Causes Major Damage to a Detached Garage
No one was injured, but a fire in Green Bay yesterday afternoon (July 28th) caused some significant damage to a detached garage. Fire crews were sent to the residence located in the 300 block of South Roosevelt Street at around 3:15 pm on a report of a burning fence. By...
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded...
House fire in Riverview, several departments responded
RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Riverview Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview in Oconto County. In a Facebook post, the Riverview Fire Department stated that departments from Townsend, Lakewood, Doty, Crooked Lake, Mountain, DNR Fire, and Mountain Ambulance Service all assisted during the incident.
The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, Wisconsin
According to Wikipedia, a wildfire, forest fire, bushfire, wildland fire or rural fire is an unplanned, uncontrolled, and unpredictable fire in an area of combustible vegetation starting in rural and urban areas. While naturally occurring wildfires may be beneficial to forest ecosystems, they can also cause destruction to properties and human.
Brown County man helps victims of Kentucky flooding
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County man is lending a helping hand to the victims of the Kentucky flooding. Mark Gallert is a Red Cross volunteer from the Town of Lawrence who is on a mission to help those in need. Gallert flew out to Kentucky on...
Burger Fest 2022 August 13 in Seymour
(WFRV) – Anyone who visits the lovely community of Seymour knows Hamburger Charlie, the statue stands tall and proud announcing the community as Home of the Hamburger. Ben Braun gives Local 5 Live a run down of the upcoming events of this year’s Burger Fest including the Hot Air Balloon Rally, a burger eating contest, and the famous ketchup slide.
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
20+ FREE Things to Do Before the Summer Ends!
Things can get pricey when you’ve got all summer long to keep the kiddos having fun. We’re here to help! Try out all these FREE things to do (or nearly FREE) before the summer’s over. Put them on your end-of-summer bucket list, write them on your calendar, or gather friends to do something fun!
Brillion announces Brillion Works project
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project. The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.
