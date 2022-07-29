Lucky store? Winning Powerball gas station busy with Mega Millions sales

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca is warning residents against using any ‘online services’ to pay their utility bills. Officials say that one of the services that at first glance, appears to be endorsed by the City of Waupaca is DOXO. Services like these can sometimes charge extra fees or delay the time in which the city receives the payment, resulting in a late payment fee or disconnection due to non-payment.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO