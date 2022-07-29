ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandproud.com

August 1st AM: Hot and humid start to August

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Warm weather for the area as a ridge sets up in the jet stream. We’ll have warm conditions through the day with temperatures pushing into the upper 80’s and some low 90’s. The morning hours will have a more varied wind flow until the afternoon with more southern air. And more sunshine still for the area.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
kscj.com

“MOVE OVER” TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT RESULTS IN SEVERAL TICKETS

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE OUT ON HIGHWAY 20 IN THE METRO AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OF THE STATE’S MOVE OVER OR GET PULLED OVER LAW. TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THAT LAW REQUIRES A DRIVER TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE TO THE LEFT LANE IF SAFELY POSSIBLE WHEN YOU SEE A VEHICLE WITH FLASHING EMERGENCY LIGHTS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD:
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FATAL PLANE CRASH IN MONONA COUNTY

THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE. THE PLANE CRASHED INTO THE ROADWAY AND CAUGHT FIRE. THE MALE PILOT...
MONONA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcau
Sioux City Journal

FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa

UTE, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had gone...
UTE, IA
kicdam.com

Vehicle Rollover On One-Way Road Near Sheldon

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — On July 24 just before 10 pm the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Southbound NW Blvd between Sheldon and Ashton. According to the report 21 year old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way road. Chavez made a U-Turn and parked on the shoulder in the correct direction after she was reportedly signaled by several drivers. Chavez then attempted a left turn across both lanes in front of 52 year old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center, causing Vogel’s vehicle to roll six times before coming to a rest on the roof.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

Plymouth County Fair Day 5

See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
siouxcountyradio.com

Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak

Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars

The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park

PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

EVANS TRIAL TO RESUME TUESDAY

TESTIMONY WILL RESUME TUESDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. EVANS IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN SIOUX CITY IN MAY OF 2021.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Woman Charged With Felony OWI

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony OWI charge after she was allegedly found driving drunk on Tuesday, July 26th. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, Sioux Center Health staff reported that 32-year-old Elizabeth Schenk of Sioux Center had left their care without their recommendation and was intoxicated. The police officer’s statement says that Schenk left while operating a motor vehicle. It says law enforcement located Schenk, and she was driving. Initially, she did not obey their commands to stop while they activated their top lights on marked patrol vehicles and gave hand signals to stop.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy