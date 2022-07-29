Sheldon, IA (KICD) — On July 24 just before 10 pm the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Southbound NW Blvd between Sheldon and Ashton. According to the report 21 year old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way road. Chavez made a U-Turn and parked on the shoulder in the correct direction after she was reportedly signaled by several drivers. Chavez then attempted a left turn across both lanes in front of 52 year old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center, causing Vogel’s vehicle to roll six times before coming to a rest on the roof.

