www.siouxlandproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandproud.com
August 1st AM: Hot and humid start to August
SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Warm weather for the area as a ridge sets up in the jet stream. We’ll have warm conditions through the day with temperatures pushing into the upper 80’s and some low 90’s. The morning hours will have a more varied wind flow until the afternoon with more southern air. And more sunshine still for the area.
Sewer replacement project closes 6th Street
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced changes to the 6th Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
“MOVE OVER” TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT RESULTS IN SEVERAL TICKETS
SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE OUT ON HIGHWAY 20 IN THE METRO AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OF THE STATE’S MOVE OVER OR GET PULLED OVER LAW. TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THAT LAW REQUIRES A DRIVER TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE TO THE LEFT LANE IF SAFELY POSSIBLE WHEN YOU SEE A VEHICLE WITH FLASHING EMERGENCY LIGHTS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD:
Sioux City’s Greek Fest offers more than delicious foods
Sioux City’s Greek Fest is going on 22 years serving Siouxlanders delicious foods and giving an inside look at Greek culture.
Sheriff: Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line near Ute, pilot dead
A pilot died Saturday after his spray plane hit electrical wires and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.
kscj.com
FATAL PLANE CRASH IN MONONA COUNTY
THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE. THE PLANE CRASHED INTO THE ROADWAY AND CAUGHT FIRE. THE MALE PILOT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had gone...
How the housing market in Siouxland has changed
The housing market in Siouxland does not look the same compared to a year ago and recent action by the Federal Reserve could impact buyers and sellers in Siouxland.
kicdam.com
Vehicle Rollover On One-Way Road Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — On July 24 just before 10 pm the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Southbound NW Blvd between Sheldon and Ashton. According to the report 21 year old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way road. Chavez made a U-Turn and parked on the shoulder in the correct direction after she was reportedly signaled by several drivers. Chavez then attempted a left turn across both lanes in front of 52 year old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center, causing Vogel’s vehicle to roll six times before coming to a rest on the roof.
KLEM
Plymouth County Fair Day 5
See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
KLEM
Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars
The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
Trial of man connected to shooting at Sioux City bar underway
The second trial connected to the murder of Martez Harrison took place Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
kscj.com
EVANS TRIAL TO RESUME TUESDAY
TESTIMONY WILL RESUME TUESDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. EVANS IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN SIOUX CITY IN MAY OF 2021.
kscj.com
BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Woman Charged With Felony OWI
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony OWI charge after she was allegedly found driving drunk on Tuesday, July 26th. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, Sioux Center Health staff reported that 32-year-old Elizabeth Schenk of Sioux Center had left their care without their recommendation and was intoxicated. The police officer’s statement says that Schenk left while operating a motor vehicle. It says law enforcement located Schenk, and she was driving. Initially, she did not obey their commands to stop while they activated their top lights on marked patrol vehicles and gave hand signals to stop.
Iowa man sentenced for selling drugs online
A man who operated a farm supply company was sentenced for illegally distributing prescription drugs online.
Comments / 0