ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Barbz Blessings: Nicki Minaj Releasing 6-Part Documentary That Might Make Jaws Drop

By Carmen Jones
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSFcm_0gy0xoyd00

Nicki Minaj released a trailer for her 6 -part docuseries that has the Barbz doing the Holy Ghost dance in their pink pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OJ8q_0gy0xoyd00

Source: Gary Gershoff / Wire Image

The “Freaky Girl” rapper shared the two-minute clip via Twitter, where she wrote; “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The teaser begins with B-Roll of the Big Apple’s skyline and a subway train rapidly roaring by. It then transitions to a young Nicki rapping in front of graffiti-ridden wall before the narration begins with; “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper.”

In recent interviews, like Joe Budden’s, “A Conversation with Nick Minaj” she shared more about the hardships she faced as her career begin to propel. She discussed plastic surgery, motherhood, the arena of female rap, and chart manipulation.

One can only assume that she will expound more upon these topics in the documentary.

The teaser also highlighted monumental moments in Minaj’s life and she reveals that she was more fearless in the beginning of her career, “I think the woman back then, she wasn’t afraid to fail. Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time.”

She goes on to say;

“I think that we just don’t get the respect that men do. You constantly feel like you’re doing something wrong, and so you just stop doing period. This industry is just not a loving, supportive place. It pretends sometimes, but it’s just not.”

On Instagram, she teased the documentary stating;

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc.”Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Nicki’s words definitely have fans’ interests peaked and they’re sharing reactions on social media.

The Barbz React To Nicki Minaj’s Documentary Trailer

Now, I hope she’s not gassing this up. You know how these celebrities do. They’ll make it seem as if they will be unveiling so much of their personal life that they feel “naked” and hesitant for the public to see them in such a raw form – when in reality they’re just sharing some never-before-seen pics from their childhood and some footage inside of their homes leisurely hanging out with family.

That’s cool and all but I want to know more about the things that happened to Nicki behind the scenes in the industry. What kind of disrespect did she face? How did she learn to navigate the male-driven rap game? Was she ever clinically depressed and how did she cope? I also want to see her career chronicled and details about her life before she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia School of Performing Arts as a teen.

Many stans are hoping the “Chun-Li” rapper will address the volatile beef she had with Cardi B. and what initially sparked the tension—but we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Will YOU be watching Nicki’s new documentary? There’s no official release date but as Nicki said, it’s apparently “coming sooner than you think.”

Comments / 3

Related
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Budden
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Cardi B
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Film Star
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?

Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy