Why EV Makers Can't Escape Traditional Automakers' Pitfalls

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
America's Biggest Automakers Want Cars Without Steering Wheels On The Road
While critics debate the future of autonomous driving, the world's automakers are forging ahead with self-driving technology. General Motors and Ford are both looking to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles on public roads, all of which are not equipped with human controls like pedals and a steering wheel. This is according to Reuters, which reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published the respective requests and opened them up for public comment.
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
Ford's plan to take on Tesla involves letting customers order EVs online 'in their bunny slippers'
Unlike Tesla, which owns an in-house network of sales and servicing centers, Ford sells its cars through a network of franchisees.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
CNBC
China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou
Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
CNET
Over 100 Companies Have Responded to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, over 100 companies have responded to the ruling by showing their support for reproductive rights.
Top Speed
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
moneytalksnews.com
The Pros and Cons of Hybrid and Electric Cars
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Gas prices are near an all-time high, averaging more than $4 a gallon across the U.S. The easy solution is to just drive less, but that’s not practical for most families. Instead, many drivers are considering switching to a hybrid or an electric vehicle to cut down their fuel costs — but how can you know which is right for you?
Struggling electric vehicle maker Rivian lays off more than 800 workers
Rivian laid off more than 800 workers this week in a move aimed at helping speed the struggling electric truck maker toward profitability. Company founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe sent an email earlier this month to staff announcing the layoffs, and workers were officially let go on Thursday, the company told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement. The layoffs add to a range of problems Rivian has experienced since going public in late 2021.
EVs recalled more often than gas engine vehicles
Electric vehicles are more likely to have defects than traditional gas cars, according to an Axios analysis of industry data. Why it matters: With EVs promising to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, their performance on traditional quality measures will be key to their adoption in the long run. State...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models
As new-car prices rise and demand continues to outstrip supply, some dealers have been known to raise the price of their offerings, and some are doing it by tens of thousands of dollars. Some dealers are also placing orders with false names to increase their supply. Ford has been trying...
CAR AND DRIVER
Carmakers in Cahoots: Toyota and Subaru's Alliance Grows Stronger
From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Since Toyota first purchased a stake in Subaru, the two automakers have been getting awfully cozy. They may seem like odd partners, Toyota with its massive market share and Subaru a quirky small brand (Subaru sold 860,000 vehicles in 2021, compared with Toyota's 10.5 million sales). But as any romance reader knows, opposites attract, and the two companies have formed a symbiotic relationship over the past decade and a half. The collaboration initially focused on a pair of affordable rear-wheel-drive sports cars but has shifted towards electrification as the auto industry enters a new era of propulsion.
Motley Fool
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
Tesla's Biggest Challenge Isn't Building More Cars
Tesla is no longer a start-up, and that could be a problem if a recession is heading our way.
Motley Fool
Will Winnebago Pull Through for Investors?
The company reported record third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Recent acquisitions have significantly expanded Winnebago’s product lines. Current roadblocks include supply chain struggles and increased operating costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
