ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

DK Metcalf deal makes situation worse for Steelers and Diontae Johnson

By Tommy Jaggi
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract

An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants

The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Deshaun Watson suspension doesn’t change minds of Dolphins fans

When Deshaun Watson takes the field in 2022, and we now know he will, it will be against the Miami Dolphins in south Florida. Earlier today the punishment from the impartial judge who was handling the case of Deshaun Watson was handed down and he will receive a six-game suspension. Far less than the league appeared to want and less than Watson probably expected as well.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

Cleveland Browns gamble pays off, Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games

The Cleveland Browns scored a big win when it was announced quarterback Deshaun Watson would be suspended for just six games during the 2022 season. The franchise made a huge gamble in trading three first-round picks, in addition to committing $230 million in guaranteed money to Watson last March, when it wasn’t clear whether the Clemson product would be eligible to play at all this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)

It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Tried Out Four Including RB Jordan Howard

Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick. Howard played...
NFL
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?

In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dk#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Christian#Wr#Espn
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral

Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy