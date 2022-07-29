DK Metcalf deal makes situation worse for Steelers and Diontae Johnson

stillcurtain.com
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Yardbarker
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Deshaun Watson suspension: Calvin Ridley getting 11 more games is embarrassing
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has a yearlong suspension for gambling, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may only get six games for sexual misconduct. Yes, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be suspended 11 games longer than Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this season. While the NFL...
Deshaun Watson suspension doesn’t change minds of Dolphins fans
When Deshaun Watson takes the field in 2022, and we now know he will, it will be against the Miami Dolphins in south Florida. Earlier today the punishment from the impartial judge who was handling the case of Deshaun Watson was handed down and he will receive a six-game suspension. Far less than the league appeared to want and less than Watson probably expected as well.
Cleveland Browns gamble pays off, Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games
The Cleveland Browns scored a big win when it was announced quarterback Deshaun Watson would be suspended for just six games during the 2022 season. The franchise made a huge gamble in trading three first-round picks, in addition to committing $230 million in guaranteed money to Watson last March, when it wasn’t clear whether the Clemson product would be eligible to play at all this season.
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)
It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Yardbarker
Steelers Tried Out Four Including RB Jordan Howard
Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick. Howard played...
Yardbarker
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral
Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
