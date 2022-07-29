Spotify has lost almost $200 million USD over the past quarter despite continuing to grow its number of Premium users. Posting its financial results for the second quarter of the year, Spotify reported a total of 433 million users across both its free and paid accounts, making an 11 million increase over the 422 million at the end of Q1. The amount of paid users also increased by six million to now 188 million, with another four million subscribed to its ad-supported tier.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO