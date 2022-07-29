ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange CoinFLEX Slashes Team Amid Cost-Cutting Push

Troubled crypto exchange CoinFLEX said Friday it has let go a "significant number" of employees from various departments and geographic locations to cut costs and focus on its core business. CoinFLEX's job cuts come after the firm proposed a plan to compensate depositors and shore up its financial situation as...
pymnts

Payment Optimization Is the Watchword as Commerce Goes Global

Payment choice is a good thing that came out of the pandemic, but it’s gotten so complicated that eCommerce players need to optimize now so that complexity doesn’t lead shoppers to abandon their carts en masse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, PayU Chief Technology Officer. discussed the dizzying...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time

Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Chainalysis Opens Crypto Security Service for US Government

Blockchain data platform Chainalysis has started a new subsidiary, Chainalysis Government Solutions, to advise U.S. defense, intelligence, law enforcement and civilian agencies, a company post said July 27. It will work with law enforcement and government agencies investigating cryptocurrencies, criminal operations, and recovery of funds for victims. The post said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tentatively even as intermarket factors favor an extension of July's double-digit gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at $23,300 at press time, down 1.3% on a 24-hour basis, having failed to keep gains above $24,000 over the weekend. Futures tied to the S&P 500 nursed a 0.15% decline.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says

Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Spotify Lost $197 Million USD Over the Second Quarter of 2022

Spotify has lost almost $200 million USD over the past quarter despite continuing to grow its number of Premium users. Posting its financial results for the second quarter of the year, Spotify reported a total of 433 million users across both its free and paid accounts, making an 11 million increase over the 422 million at the end of Q1. The amount of paid users also increased by six million to now 188 million, with another four million subscribed to its ad-supported tier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

Aave Passes Proposal for Yield-Generating Stablecoin GHO

An Aave community proposal to launch a native crypto-based stablecoin, GHO, was passed over the weekend with 99% votes in favor of the proposal, Aave's governance page shows. The proposal was intended to improve on the features of Aave's lending platform, as previously reported. Some 501,000 aave (AAVE) tokens were used to cast votes in support, with just 12 tokens in opposition. Address 0x5B3bFfC0bcF8D4cAEC873fDcF719F60725767c98 exerted the largest weight on votes, putting up 183,000 AAVE in support of the proposal.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

BofA Says Ethereum Needs Scalability Improvements to Hold Its Market Position

The Ethereum blockchain’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) seems imminent, with an Ethereum Foundation member saying recently that the switch is provisionally expected in mid-September, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report last week. The Merge, the first of five planned updates...
CoinDesk

Where Traditional Public Financing Fails, Blockchain Steps in

This week saw big moves from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. First, the regulator declared several digital assets “securities” in the course of lobbing insider-trading allegations at an employee of crypto exchange Coinbase. The SEC then opened an investigation into Coinbase’s own alleged unauthorized sale of securities.
CoinDesk

OneOf NFT Platform Adds American Express as Backer in $8.4M Round

Sustainability-focused non-fungible token (NFT) platform OneOf has raised $8.4 million in a strategic funding round that included Amex Ventures, the venture capital arm of American Express. The credit card company will host an exclusive pop-up event that includes OneOf NFTs, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Other investors...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto’s Slide Hasn't Bled Into the 'Real Economy,' IMF Official Says

The sell-off in the crypto market hasn’t really spilled over into the broader financial system, according to Antonio Garcia Pascual, deputy chief of the global market analysis division at the International Monetary Fund. The crypto industry’s total market cap fell to a recent low of $873 billion from its...
freightwaves.com

Innovation key to attracting next generation of transportation and logistics leaders

As we enter the second half of 2022, the transportation and logistics industry is still dealing with the residual effects of the pandemic, including accelerated technological advances, a tough labor market and an inconsistent supply chain. In addition to these challenges, carriers are also facing a shift in the workplace,...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers

The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
ECONOMY

