Crypto Exchange CoinFLEX Slashes Team Amid Cost-Cutting Push
Troubled crypto exchange CoinFLEX said Friday it has let go a "significant number" of employees from various departments and geographic locations to cut costs and focus on its core business. CoinFLEX's job cuts come after the firm proposed a plan to compensate depositors and shore up its financial situation as...
First Mover Americas: BTC Retreats From Weekend High of $24K, ETH Options Open Interest Surpasses BTC's on Deribit
Price Point: Bitcoin reached above $24,000 over the weekend but has dipped since. Levels reached this weekend were the highest since mid-June. Market Moves: Ether continues to be the hot topic among investors ahead of the Merge, with ETH open interest on the Deribit options exchange surpassing bitcoin's open interest for the first time.
Payment Optimization Is the Watchword as Commerce Goes Global
Payment choice is a good thing that came out of the pandemic, but it’s gotten so complicated that eCommerce players need to optimize now so that complexity doesn’t lead shoppers to abandon their carts en masse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, PayU Chief Technology Officer. discussed the dizzying...
Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
Chainalysis Opens Crypto Security Service for US Government
Blockchain data platform Chainalysis has started a new subsidiary, Chainalysis Government Solutions, to advise U.S. defense, intelligence, law enforcement and civilian agencies, a company post said July 27. It will work with law enforcement and government agencies investigating cryptocurrencies, criminal operations, and recovery of funds for victims. The post said...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
Shopify is showing 1,000 staffers the door today as CEO admits he ‘bet’ on e-commerce—and he was wrong
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shopify is trimming its staff, cutting its workforce by 10%, nearly 1,000 employees. The layoffs come as the company’s founder and CEO acknowledged that a big bet on ecommerce, placed...
Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tentatively even as intermarket factors favor an extension of July's double-digit gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at $23,300 at press time, down 1.3% on a 24-hour basis, having failed to keep gains above $24,000 over the weekend. Futures tied to the S&P 500 nursed a 0.15% decline.
UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says
Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
hypebeast.com
Spotify Lost $197 Million USD Over the Second Quarter of 2022
Spotify has lost almost $200 million USD over the past quarter despite continuing to grow its number of Premium users. Posting its financial results for the second quarter of the year, Spotify reported a total of 433 million users across both its free and paid accounts, making an 11 million increase over the 422 million at the end of Q1. The amount of paid users also increased by six million to now 188 million, with another four million subscribed to its ad-supported tier.
Aave Passes Proposal for Yield-Generating Stablecoin GHO
An Aave community proposal to launch a native crypto-based stablecoin, GHO, was passed over the weekend with 99% votes in favor of the proposal, Aave's governance page shows. The proposal was intended to improve on the features of Aave's lending platform, as previously reported. Some 501,000 aave (AAVE) tokens were used to cast votes in support, with just 12 tokens in opposition. Address 0x5B3bFfC0bcF8D4cAEC873fDcF719F60725767c98 exerted the largest weight on votes, putting up 183,000 AAVE in support of the proposal.
BofA Says Ethereum Needs Scalability Improvements to Hold Its Market Position
The Ethereum blockchain’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) seems imminent, with an Ethereum Foundation member saying recently that the switch is provisionally expected in mid-September, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report last week. The Merge, the first of five planned updates...
Where Traditional Public Financing Fails, Blockchain Steps in
This week saw big moves from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. First, the regulator declared several digital assets “securities” in the course of lobbing insider-trading allegations at an employee of crypto exchange Coinbase. The SEC then opened an investigation into Coinbase’s own alleged unauthorized sale of securities.
OneOf NFT Platform Adds American Express as Backer in $8.4M Round
Sustainability-focused non-fungible token (NFT) platform OneOf has raised $8.4 million in a strategic funding round that included Amex Ventures, the venture capital arm of American Express. The credit card company will host an exclusive pop-up event that includes OneOf NFTs, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Other investors...
Crypto’s Slide Hasn't Bled Into the 'Real Economy,' IMF Official Says
The sell-off in the crypto market hasn’t really spilled over into the broader financial system, according to Antonio Garcia Pascual, deputy chief of the global market analysis division at the International Monetary Fund. The crypto industry’s total market cap fell to a recent low of $873 billion from its...
Philosophically, It Doesn’t Matter Whether Cryptos Are Securities; Practically, It Does
I promised Twitter I would write about proof-of-stake and proof-of-work for this newsletter, but my computer (which kept restarting uncontrollably for a couple of days) and my immune system (which gave into a rhinovirus that deposited wet cement into my head) had other ideas. Since a proper proof-of-stake and proof-of-work...
Troubled Crypto Lender Vauld Granted 3-Month Moratorium by Singapore High Court: Report
Asian crypto-lender Vauld has been granted a three-month moratorium by the Singapore High Court to continue to explore its options, The Block reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The court granted a three-month moratorium stopping Vauld's creditors from starting or continuing any legal proceedings. The firm...
freightwaves.com
Innovation key to attracting next generation of transportation and logistics leaders
As we enter the second half of 2022, the transportation and logistics industry is still dealing with the residual effects of the pandemic, including accelerated technological advances, a tough labor market and an inconsistent supply chain. In addition to these challenges, carriers are also facing a shift in the workplace,...
How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers
The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
