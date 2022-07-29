Man Saves Raccoon From Being Chased by a Dog and the Unexpected Happens

pethelpful.com
Jean Brown
2d ago
How sweet and Loving,,,THE Racoon felt your Heart and spirit,,,and knew u were trustworthy 🥰🥰😍God Bless you🙏
Reply(1)
15
Sarah Barry
2d ago
That raccoon had to have been a pet then dumped when they got tired of it. A wild born grown raccoon would hide or climb a tree but not cuddle in a human lap for safety.
Reply
6
a Vermont
2d ago
We had a pet raccoon when I was a kid. She swam with us in the lake, slept at the foot of my mother’s bed, took showers, and used a litter box! They really are extremely loving animals
Reply
3
