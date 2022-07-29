Barnstable Police seek suspect in recent pharmacy robbery

www.capecod.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say
A man arrested for urinating in public at an MBTA station early Saturday morning was a wanted fugitive charged with assault and battery and fraud, Transit Police said in a news release. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol at Ashmont Station was alerted that a man was...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
whdh.com
Hanson Police seek public’s help in locating 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in the town of Hanson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Saturday. The police department said Ashlynn Gill may be either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. Gill is described as...
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Local police departments participate in National Night Out
CHATHAM – Chatham Police National Night Out. Chatham Police will be participating in National Night Out. We will have free ice cream, snacks, games and PRIZES. Please stop by and meet the men and women of your department! We will also have members of the Chatham Fire Department on site.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
Pickup Truck And Driver Plunge Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull (UPDATE)
A water rescue was underway in Hull to find a missing driver and car that plunged into the water off Pemberton Point, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to a report of a pickup truck and its driver that drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
theweektoday.com
Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road
A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection
HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the major intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). A passing Orleans ambulance stopped to render assistance until Hyannis units could arrive. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
capecod.com
Car crashes into tree in Harwich
HARWICH – A car struck a tree in Harwich around 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Lothrop Avenue south of Great Western Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Multi-agency drug rail leads to arrest of Oak Bluffs man
TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Friday, officers with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Barnstable County Sheriff”s Office, and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 167 New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs led by Tisbury Detective Duquette. As a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were shot in Pawtucket on Friday night. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with two of the people being known to police in Pawtucket and nearby departments for "violent activities in the past." Officers responded to Coleman Street just after 10 p.m. for...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Saturday that a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl earlier this week. Police said 30-year-old Jesus Santiago was arrested on Thursday after executing a warrant at a home on Malden Street. During the search, police narcotic detectives found one bag...
Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
HANSON, Mass. — Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information...
capecod.com
Driver critically injured after pickup strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was critically injured in a crash in Marstons Mills shortly after 9 PM Saturday evening. According to reports, a pickup collided with a utility pole at 239 School Street and overturned. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which shut down School, likely for an extended time.
Pawtucket police investigating after 3 people shot
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As three shooting victims recover at Rhode Island Hospital, Pawtucket Police are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for Friday night’s triple shooting. Pawtucket Police Sergeant Christopher Lefort said the three victims were shot at 31 Coleman Street around 10 o’clock Friday night. According to Sgt. Lefort, two […]
New Bedford Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Westlawn
New Bedford Police are investigating after an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Thursday night. According to police, on July 28 at about 11 p.m., patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Hillman Street in the area of the Westlawn housing development. Police said shell...
