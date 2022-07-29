ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Barnstable Police seek suspect in recent pharmacy robbery

capecod.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.capecod.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts

HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
HULL, MA
whdh.com

Hanson Police seek public’s help in locating 12-year-old

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in the town of Hanson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Saturday. The police department said Ashlynn Gill may be either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. Gill is described as...
HANSON, MA
capecod.com

Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, NE
City
Hyannis, MA
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Barnstable, MA
Hyannis, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Local police departments participate in National Night Out

CHATHAM – Chatham Police National Night Out. Chatham Police will be participating in National Night Out. We will have free ice cream, snacks, games and PRIZES. Please stop by and meet the men and women of your department! We will also have members of the Chatham Fire Department on site.
CHATHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm

At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
LAKEVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police Sergeant#Cape Cod#Pharmacy#The Stop Shop#Stop And Shop#The Barnstable Police#Champion#Cape Wide News
theweektoday.com

Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road

A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection

HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the major intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). A passing Orleans ambulance stopped to render assistance until Hyannis units could arrive. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Car crashes into tree in Harwich

HARWICH – A car struck a tree in Harwich around 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Lothrop Avenue south of Great Western Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Multi-agency drug rail leads to arrest of Oak Bluffs man

TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Friday, officers with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Barnstable County Sheriff”s Office, and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 167 New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs led by Tisbury Detective Duquette. As a...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police

A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
PEMBROKE, MA
liveboston617.org

MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were shot in Pawtucket on Friday night. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with two of the people being known to police in Pawtucket and nearby departments for "violent activities in the past." Officers responded to Coleman Street just after 10 p.m. for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Saturday that a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl earlier this week. Police said 30-year-old Jesus Santiago was arrested on Thursday after executing a warrant at a home on Malden Street. During the search, police narcotic detectives found one bag...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Driver critically injured after pickup strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was critically injured in a crash in Marstons Mills shortly after 9 PM Saturday evening. According to reports, a pickup collided with a utility pole at 239 School Street and overturned. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which shut down School, likely for an extended time.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police investigating after 3 people shot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As three shooting victims recover at Rhode Island Hospital, Pawtucket Police are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for Friday night’s triple shooting.  Pawtucket Police Sergeant Christopher Lefort said the three victims were shot at 31 Coleman Street around 10 o’clock Friday night.  According to Sgt. Lefort, two […]
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy