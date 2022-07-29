ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

 2 days ago
wxhc.com

281 Reopened in Homer After Major Accident

Route 281 has now reopened as of 1PM. A two vehicle crash late this morning (July 29) has shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 281 in Homer between James Street and Clinton Street. Homer Fire, along with Homer Police and TLC Ambulance personal were dispatched at 10:53...
HOMER, NY
