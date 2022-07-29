Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

whcuradio.com
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
cnycentral.com
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
wxhc.com
281 Reopened in Homer After Major Accident
Route 281 has now reopened as of 1PM. A two vehicle crash late this morning (July 29) has shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 281 in Homer between James Street and Clinton Street. Homer Fire, along with Homer Police and TLC Ambulance personal were dispatched at 10:53...
localsyr.com
67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning
CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
whcuradio.com
Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
WETM
Structure fire damages Elmira south side home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
Romesentinel.com
New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire
NEW HARTFORD — A 59-year-old man who suffered burns in a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford has died from his injuries, according to the New Hartford Police Department. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire remains under investigation, police stated. Thomas Manning, age 59, suffered burns...
whcuradio.com
Four weeks later, how are the Tompkins County Sheriffs Clerks performing?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early last month, the Tompkins County Sheriffs Office introduced two unarmed clerks. They respond by phone to non-emergency calls. We asked Sheriff Derek Osborne how the two have been doing. One important thing the sheriff cites is the arrest last week of three suspects in...
Saturday Morning Shooting in Geneva Sends Man to Hospital
Geneva Police need your help in a Saturday morning shooting investigation. Police say at around 1:35a they responded to the area of North Street near North Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 23 year old man with a gunshot wound in his back. Further...
cnycentral.com
Car crashes into front of Dollar Tree store in Fairmount
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Firefighters with the Fairmont Fire Department responded to a car crash around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday where a car drove into a building on West Genesee Street in Fairmount. In a post on Facebook, fire crews said they arrived at a Dollar Tree to find a...
16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22
Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
Man recovering from shooting in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
