ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

By David Royer
fox44news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
localmemphis.com

Deadly crash takes place at Parkway Village, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

7 Children Among 14 Arrested in Memphis Auto Theft Ring

At least seven children were among 14 people arrested after police broke up an auto-theft ring. The youngest suspect is just 10-years-old. “The police should also arrest the parents of every child who was a part of this crime ring,” said KWAM radio host Todd Starnes. “It’s time to start holding moms and dads accountable. There’s no excuse for a 10-year-old to be on the streets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

14 arrested and charged for carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen people were arrested for stealing cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The youngest suspect is 10 years old, police said. MPD partnered with several area law enforcement agencies to make these arrests, recovering four stolen vehicles in the end. Five handguns were also recovered.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
OAKLAND, TN
localmemphis.com

3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Violent Crime
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington man accused of lying about robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
COVINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Teen dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Argument during dice game leads to shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Hale around 5 p.m. Police say an argument during a dice game led to the shooting. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim was taken to Regional […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

5 Robberies in Shelby County in Less Than 60 Minutes

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Do you know this man? He's wanted for a carjacking in the Crosstown Concourse parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked a woman in the parking garage at Crosstown Concourse last Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man approached a woman and her friend while they were sitting inside a 2016 Nissan Rogue, police said. The man was armed with a handgun, demanded the two to give him their money and to get out of the car.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January. Both remain behind bars facing murder charges in the death of Young Dolph. Since...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

4 people transported to hospital after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a car crash on Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive on Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy