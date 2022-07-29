‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

www.fox44news.com
Deadly crash takes place at Parkway Village, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
7 Children Among 14 Arrested in Memphis Auto Theft Ring
14 arrested and charged for carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen people were arrested for stealing cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The youngest suspect is 10 years old, police said. MPD partnered with several area law enforcement agencies to make these arrests, recovering four stolen vehicles in the end. Five handguns were also recovered.
Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run. One man was found in the roadway and...
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
Covington man accused of lying about robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
Memphis man sentenced to 30 years for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to three decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of three years, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to Weirich, 37-year-old Dedrick Bell pled guilty to rape of a child.
Teen dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
Argument during dice game leads to shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Hale around 5 p.m. Police say an argument during a dice game led to the shooting. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim was taken to Regional […]
5 Robberies in Shelby County in Less Than 60 Minutes
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.
Do you know this man? He's wanted for a carjacking in the Crosstown Concourse parking garage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked a woman in the parking garage at Crosstown Concourse last Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man approached a woman and her friend while they were sitting inside a 2016 Nissan Rogue, police said. The man was armed with a handgun, demanded the two to give him their money and to get out of the car.
Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January. Both remain behind bars facing murder charges in the death of Young Dolph. Since...
