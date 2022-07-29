Frustrated with current political climate, former Republicans & Democrats introduce new party

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Cherie Hill of Lake City to the School Board of Columbia County, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from the governor’s office. Hill is running unopposed in the election for the school board’s District 3 seat, so the governor’s appointment only means she will join the board ahead of schedule. She replaces Steve Nelson, a local physical therapist who resigned in January to take a job in Missouri after serving on the school board for two decades.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO