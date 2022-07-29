Frustrated with current political climate, former Republicans & Democrats introduce new party

www.news4jax.com
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse imagesDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis’s political committee makes $50K contribution to HD 16 candidate Kiyan Michael
'America's Governor' puts his money where his mouth is. Gov. Ron DeSantis this week endorsed political newcomer Kiyan Michael in the House District 16 race. Now, his political committee is backing the endorsement with a big check. On July 26, the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee contributed $50,000 to...
News4Jax.com
Duval County elections officials test voting machines ahead of primary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is less than a month away, and early voting will start in Jacksonville a week from Monday. Since the last presidential election, there has been discussion over the accuracy of the vote count. Because of that, many people will be watching what happens in this midterm election closely.
News4Jax.com
Voting in Florida: How, where, when to cast ballots before Election Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person voting in Florida’s primary begins Aug. 8 in Duval, Bradford and Putnam counties and later that week in all 67 counties in the state. People who choose to vote by mail already have their ballots and can vote right away. We’re here to help...
mainstreetdailynews.com
DeSantis fills Columbia County School Board seat
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Cherie Hill of Lake City to the School Board of Columbia County, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from the governor’s office. Hill is running unopposed in the election for the school board’s District 3 seat, so the governor’s appointment only means she will join the board ahead of schedule. She replaces Steve Nelson, a local physical therapist who resigned in January to take a job in Missouri after serving on the school board for two decades.
News4Jax.com
Vote for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood
Where is Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood? Vote now!. You can vote once per day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below. We will reject write-in submissions that...
usf.edu
Jacksonville named at risk for 'climate gentrification.' How can we lessen the threat?
In many states, flood-prone areas tend to be where lower income people live. The state of Florida, on the other hand, has some of its highest-value development along the coasts, which are increasingly threatened by rising seas, more intense hurricanes and more frequent and severe floods. Despite these threats — and because of them — beachfront living will grow increasingly expensive to maintain.
WCJB
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
News4Jax.com
Back to School: Georgia counties head to class for first day of school
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties went back to school Monday -- the first school district in our area back in the classroom. Georgia families didn’t have a sales tax holiday like Florida, so higher prices were hitting everyone a little harder. To help, the state is giving all full-time teachers $125 to buy school supplies.
News4Jax.com
‘Everybody’s trying to make it’: Local businesses feeling the impact of inflation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With debate over whether the economy is in a recession following a second-quarter decline in the country’s gross domestic product, News4JAX is looking into Jacksonville’s economic health status. We talked to multiple business owners all across Jacksonville as well as the chamber of commerce...
News4Jax.com
No cost back-to-school immunization event begins for students entering preschool, grades K-12
GREEN COVER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is hosting a free vaccine drive at the Clay County fairgrounds starting Monday. Students entering preschool and grades K-12 are required to be vaccinated for a long list of conditions including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, and mumps. Along with rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.
News4Jax.com
JOIN US: Buy 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The show must go on!. WJXT/WCWJ and Graham Media Group invite you to join us for the third-annual Jacksonville Image Awards gala. We are happy to announce we are returning to a live, in-person event following a virtual show in 2021 and postponement of the 2022 show due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jacksonville teacher raises concerns over new school safety app feature
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are new concerns tonight about a school safety app that is set to launch in local schools in just weeks. The school safety app allows teachers to report issues no matter how big or small. I spoke to a teacher who says one feature may...
First Indian-American crowned as Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen
Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen has crowned its first Indian-American.
Thousands lose power in Cedar Hills Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is shining light on a power problem that plagued a local neighborhood on a sweltering Sunday. Power outages hit several neighborhoods and kicked up the heat, with the JEA outage map showing more than 10,000 customers affected in the Cedar Hills area. “I...
Jacksonville care provider arrested for medicaid fraud in excess of $11,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville self-employed care provider has been arrested for allegedly submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
First Coast News
Jacksonville widow wants justice after husband exposed to toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Camp Lejeune is where Brian Rafferty spent some of his military career in the 1970s. That was also the time the Department of Veterans Affairs said people living or working at the base werepotentially exposed to drinking water contaminated with industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman says she moved into rental with no AC, no fridge, no stove -- but was charged for the appliances
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood is speaking out after they said they’ve been dodged by landlords after getting charged for appliances they don’t have in their rental. Oyackiya Lawrence said her family -- for the last 18 days -- has had...
News4Jax.com
Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Auxiliary members of the U.S Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks for boaters along the Intracoastal Waterway at boat ramps in Palm Coast and St. Augustine on Friday and Saturday as part of “Operation Shrimp and Grits.”. The auxiliary members will...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County hopes ‘Teen Citizen Academy’ sparks interest in law enforcement careers
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is giving teenagers a glimpse at what it’s like to be a deputy. The goal? Sparking interest in joining law enforcement. Three dozen teenagers are taking part in real-life scenarios as part of this year’s three-day “Teen Citizen...
Free swim lessons to Jacksonville families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — AQUAfin Swim School Offers FREE Swim Assessments to Promote Water Safety with Back to School Open House. With child drowning deaths in Florida being at an all-time high in 2021, Northeast Florida’s premiere swim school led by a two-time Olympian is taking a water safety initiative by offering free swim assessments to the Jacksonville community.
