Middletown Police Department to install license plate reader cameras

www.wyso.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department is stepping up its game to solve crimes and locate missing people. It’s installing license plate readers throughout town in just a few weeks. “It takes a picture of every license plate and then if that license plate is entered into...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
Fox 19
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help aft thieves broke into a new Norwood development multiple times and stolen lots of construction supplies. The Factory 52 mixed-use development is bringing apartments, restaurants and retail storefronts to the former site of the US Playing Card factory along I-71 in Norwood. Billed as a “city within a city,” it’s set to be an economic boon to the surrounding area.
At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn police helping for help in identifying suspects from theft
FAIRBORN — Fairborn police are looking for help in identifying suspects from several thefts from vehicles the last couple of weeks, according to a news release. The thefts have been occurring all over Greene and Montgomery Counties in Planet Fitness parking lots, parks, and even the parking lots of outdoor sporting events.
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: controversial automatic license plate readers are coming to Middletown
Chappelle companies are purchasing properties in the Miami Valley. (WYSO) Companies connected to comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle have bought more property in the Miami Valley. This week Chappelle bought the building at 101 Pine Street in the Oregon District for 2 million dollars. That building is home to a few IHeart Media radio stations and Wiley's Comedy Club. One of his companies also purchased a piece of land in Yellow Springs near his home last month. That piece of land was part of a proposed housing development that Chappelle publicly opposed. No word yet from Chappelle or his staff on plans for the properties.
Road to recovery: Clearcreek officer discharged from rehabilitation center
During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Jury: Deputy acted lawfully shooting suspect who hit him with car
Deputy Michael Profitt, 25, was not indicted for the shooting of 24-year-old Brooklyn Frazier, of Columbus. Frazier was later convicted for the February 22 incident, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Family pleads for help after Amazon driver carjacked, run over
BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University. "It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human...
WLWT 5
Active shooter training takes over Sycamore Schools Maple Dale Elementary Campus
CINCINNATI — The exercise began with a lone officer responding to the building in the same manner on scene commanders say would happen on any normal school day. From the radio broadcast: “Attention all cars... all departments… a report of an active shooter Maple Dale Elementary… 6100 Hagawood Drive... report of multiple 911 calls for an active shooter,” to the escalating response from multiple departments to the eventual breach and contact with the suspect.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
WLWT 5
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
WLWT 5
Man in critical condition following shooting on E. Galbraith Road
CINCINNATI — According to our WLWT reporter on the scene, Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of E. Galbraith Road and Woodbine Avenue on Saturday. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say that one male suspect fired at the victim in the...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Cincinnati police officer repeatedly fires Taser at handcuffed suspect in cruiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a handcuffed prisoner in the back of his cruiser by repeatedly “electrocuting” him with his Taser stun gun, using excessive force and violating his civil rights. Officer David Dozier “was subjected...
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
Clark County to begin final goodbyes to deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD — Family, friends, and the community will start to say their final goodbyes Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed Sunday while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. His visitation begins Sunday afternoon at...
WLWT 5
Miami Valley Hospital security guard killed by inmate leaves message to family in Bible
CARLISLE, Ohio — Darrell Holderman was many things to many people. He was a father and grandfather. "A best friend," said his grandson, Isaac Clark. Holderman was also a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. "A hero ... and Macho Man," Clark said. Clark can't help but smile when he...
Man files lawsuit after police used a Taser on him while he was handcuffed
The lawsuit says when Samson Jackson freed himself from a lap bar restraint in a police car, an officer pulled over and used a Taser on Jackson multiple times while his hands were still cuffed.
Comments / 1