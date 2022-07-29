Middletown Police Department to install license plate reader cameras

Chappelle companies are purchasing properties in the Miami Valley. (WYSO) Companies connected to comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle have bought more property in the Miami Valley. This week Chappelle bought the building at 101 Pine Street in the Oregon District for 2 million dollars. That building is home to a few IHeart Media radio stations and Wiley's Comedy Club. One of his companies also purchased a piece of land in Yellow Springs near his home last month. That piece of land was part of a proposed housing development that Chappelle publicly opposed. No word yet from Chappelle or his staff on plans for the properties.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO