Suicidal male dies after South Bend officer-involved shooting

fox59.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
WNDU
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX59
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County teen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart County teenager. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell. He is described as a 15-year-old black male. He’s 5’3″ and 120 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen carrying a silver […]
South Bend mother reunited with baby boy after car was stolen with him inside
A South Bend mother had an agonizing three hours Friday, after her car was stolen with her 1-year-old boy in the back seat. The car was taken from a driveway, after which South Bend police launched a frantic search for the boy.
abc57.com
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Suspect in active shooter incident in Cass County faces 14 charges
A Cass County man made his first court appearance and is facing 14 charges after what police say was an active shooter situation. 47-year-old Randy Kirk faces charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. This incident happened Tuesday morning when police...
95.3 MNC
Homeless man facing charges, killing goose and slapping child
A man is facing charges after killing a goose and slapping a child. It happened last week, on July 23, when South Bend Police were called to Leeper Park, after a homeless man slapped a 5-year-old-girl. The mother of the girl told police that they were riding bikes, when the...
abc57.com
Police respond to reported bomb threat at Goshen College Friday afternoon
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department and Goshen College Campus Safety responded to an alleged bomb threat on campus on Friday. An alert was sent out to campus staff at 12:45 p.m. According to reports, police received a call on their non-emergency number of someone saying they left a...
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
25-year-old charged in fatal crash that killed Janeth Gomez
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 25-year-old South Bend man was charged on Thursday for his role in the death of 58-year-old Janeth Gomez on Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. Seth Jason Becker was charged one count of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness, and four...
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Missing South Haven woman found
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman who went missing in South Haven.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
95.3 MNC
Man charged in deadly Elkhart County crash
A man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash that killed two people in June. Police were called to the intersection of Pike and 3rd Street in Goshen, on reports of a car accident on June 10 at around 11:45 p.m. The Elkhart Truth reports that 21-year-old Joshua Martinez did...
WISH-TV
TikTok challenge blamed for South Bend car thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A viral video trending on TikTok is making its way to Indiana. Thieves are recording themselves breaking into cars, using only a USB cable. “They found a way to start the car without a key, so that’s why we want to put people on high alert,” said South Bend Police Department Spokesperson Ashley O’Chap.
Comments / 1