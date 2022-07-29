ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

The New York Islanders could be sharing a $1.28 billion-plus Mega Millions jackpot with fans

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.espn.com

Comments / 40

Shane Kirby
1d ago

so if they win they are gonna share the money with people who are already doing ok,that makes sense ,if you can buy season tickets your doing ok financially

Reply(3)
14
BYTE
14h ago

Stupid… Try and stay current with the news. Winner was in Des Plains Illinois ! Too Bad, So Sad 🤣

Reply(1)
9
Dookie
2d ago

Illinois is the winner of the jackpot

Reply(6)
26
Related
CBS New York

Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC

NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS DFW

Mega Millions: When is the next drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot?

The Mega Millions prize fund surpassed $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history. With an estimated $1.1 billion promised to at least one lucky winner, the game's current pot is almost as large as record amounts won in 2018 and 2021. Those years, players whose ticket numbers matched the figures drawn by Mega Millions administrators were awarded roughly $1.05 billion and $1.5 billion.The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m. ET. It will be the 13th to take place since...
LOTTERY
Lootpress

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft Lottery#Jackpot#Nhl
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
LOTTERY
CBS Sacramento

Jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions hits $1.28 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to an estimated $1.28 billion, according to the game's website -- and would be the second-largest in the game's 20-year history and the third-largest of any US lottery game.The cash value option of Friday's jackpot is $742.2 million.The Mega Millions jackpot record is $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina. That's the second-largest jackpot for any US lottery game, though it's the world's largest lottery prize won by just one ticket, according to Mega Millions.The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion -- a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, the release said.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands, with drawings on Tuesday and Friday.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months

July 25 (UPI) -- An Australian woman seems to have luck on her side after she won two lottery jackpots in as many months. The unnamed woman from the Gold Coast suburb of Nerang, won consecutive AU$100,000 jackpots this past June and July, according to Australia's lottery holding company, The Lott.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than $1bn after no winner drawn

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than $1bn after no winning ticket was drawn this week, in what’s now considered to be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the country. On Tuesday night, no winner was declared for the $830m grand prize, forcing Friday night’s drawing to be an estimated $1.02bn, though lottery officials anticipate that this take-home is likely to balloon more as the surging pot is sure to attract more ticket buyers in the coming days.Winners of the lottery have the option to either have their earnings paid out yearly, or to take the immediate cash payout,...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $500 million, the lottery announced Saturday. If won during the next drawing on Tuesday, it would be the eighth largest on record. Tuesday's jackpot will be approximately $530 million, the lottery said, which can be delivered in annual payments or claimed as a one-time lump sum of $307.4 million. It comes after no ticket hit all six of the numbers drawn Friday night.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy