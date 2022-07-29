Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.

