Consumers Think Twice About Restaurant Spending as Inflation Climbs

Inflation is ravaging so many aspects of daily life around the world right now, partly as a function of the extra billions of dollars that governments pumped into the economy during the Covid pandemic. And you don’t have to have an economics degree to understand why an action like that is not at all consequence-free. If a huge injection of money floods the economy, that leads to people having more money to buy things than usual. Prices then have to go up so that stores don’t get wiped out.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO