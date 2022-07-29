Consumers Think Twice About Restaurant Spending as Inflation Climbs

www.pymnts.com
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
This US Restaurant Chain Is Charging An Inflation Fee To Customers' Receipts
When you go to restaurants in the U.S., you might want to take a closer look at your bill. Inflation has been so high that eateries are now tacking on an inflation fee to customers' checks. Romano's Macaroni Grill is adding a $2 charge to help offset the extreme wages...
Chipotle is raising prices again and customers could be asked to pay up to a dollar more per burrito in some locations
Chipotle plans to raise prices in August "in the mid to high single digits." This amounts to between 50 cents and $1.10 per an entree in most markets. Chipotle sales continue to grow, and customers don't seem bothered by growing prices. Chipotle just announced plans to raise prices again in...
McDonald’s burgers are the latest victim of inflation
Inflation is ravaging so many aspects of daily life around the world right now, partly as a function of the extra billions of dollars that governments pumped into the economy during the Covid pandemic. And you don’t have to have an economics degree to understand why an action like that is not at all consequence-free. If a huge injection of money floods the economy, that leads to people having more money to buy things than usual. Prices then have to go up so that stores don’t get wiped out.
Some of America's biggest companies are flashing warning signs on the US economy
Consumers' wallets are in for a world of hurt in the latter half of 2022. That's the takeaway from some of America's top corporate leaders. It hints at significant pain ahead for the US economy, as costs continue to rise and consumers feel pinched. At Walmart, grocery shoppers are cutting...
This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service
One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments. Despite […]
I cut my energy bill by $330 per month with a simple trick that takes seconds before leaving my house for work
ENERGY bills continue to rise as record-setting heat hits all parts of the country. Millions of people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills without sacrificing comfort. While some states have offered energy rebates and free air conditioning, most people are stuck paying more than they...
Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
McDonald's says customers are ordering cheaper options and cutting out combos because of inflation
McDonald's says lower-income customers are changing buying habits due to inflation. The chain increased prices by about 9% last quarter and saw a slight boost in sales. McDonald's prices aren't increasing as quickly as grocery prices, which might make it more appealing to customers. McDonald's customers are paring down their...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
The labor shortage might be killing your Domino’s Pizza Order
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Ever wonder why it’s getting harder and harder to place an order for a late-night pizza?. It’s not that people don’t want it, according to Domino’s Pizza. People keep...
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
Chipotle says inflation is convincing its high-income customers to trade down for a burrito more often
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
I’m a savings expert – the average family can easily save $300 a month by shopping at the Dollar Store for certain items
A SAVINGS expert has shared how an average family can easily save $300 a month by shopping at dollar stores. Last month, US consumer prices surged at their highest pace in 40 years, increasing at an annual rate of 9.1 percent. But luckily a discount store expert is sharing her...
A recession could arrive by year-end as it looks more unlikely the Fed will stick a soft economic landing, BofA says
The Federal Reserve's ability to stick a soft landing in the economy appears more unlikely, according to Bank of America. The bank highlighted Powell's commitment to getting inflation back to the 2% range, which will require a lot more financial tightening. "Powell's strong focus on the inflation mandate supports our...
Chipotle Check Sizes Shrink as Consumers Shift From Family Dining to Individual Ordering
Throughout the worst phases of the pandemic, major restaurant brands saw order sizes grow as consumers, stuck inside with their family or other cohabitants, opted for group orders for shared meal occasions. Now, as consumers have returned to their lives away from home, average check size is decreasing. On a...
If it looks like a recession and quacks like a recession...
Is the United States heading for a recession? Or is the economy already in one? It -- almost -- doesn't matter.
Amazon Escalates Retail Hiring Battle, Expands Free College Tuition Offer to 750K Workers
With the hiring market more competitive than ever, Amazon is expanding its free college tuition offering to more than 750,000 operations employees across the U.S., covering the cost of classes, books and related fees, according to a company press release Friday (July 29). In total, Amazon has now committed $1.2...
Interest rates are rising – so why are mortgage rules being scrapped?
Analysis: Bank ruling that borrowers no longer have to show they can afford steep repayment hikes raises questions over how to curb excessive borrowing
