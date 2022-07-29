ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumers Think Twice About Restaurant Spending as Inflation Climbs

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pymnts.com

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

McDonald’s burgers are the latest victim of inflation

Inflation is ravaging so many aspects of daily life around the world right now, partly as a function of the extra billions of dollars that governments pumped into the economy during the Covid pandemic. And you don’t have to have an economics degree to understand why an action like that is not at all consequence-free. If a huge injection of money floods the economy, that leads to people having more money to buy things than usual. Prices then have to go up so that stores don’t get wiped out.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kempczinski
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Food Prices#Restaurant Chains#Think Twice#Business Industry#The Data In Action Major#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy