NY Yankee Legend’s Former House For Sale! What’s It Look Like Now?

wzozfm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOXBusiness
NYC commercial real estate facing record vacancies, low occupancy: 'People are not coming back'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Peebles Corporation founder and CEO Don Peebles weighed in on the volatile housing market, arguing that New York City is suffering from a record-breaking number of commercial office vacancies because businesses are moving to "low tax environments." DON PEEBLES: All cities aren't...
The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite
The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
Why Do Rich People Love Quiet?
New York in the summer is a noisy place, especially if you don’t have money. The rich run off to the Hamptons or Maine. The bourgeoisie are safely shielded by the hum of their central air, their petite cousins by the roar of their window units. But for the broke—the have-littles and have-nots—summer means an open window, through which the clatter of the city becomes the soundtrack to life: motorcycles revving, buses braking, couples squabbling, children summoning one another out to play, and music. Ceaseless music.
WZOZ 103.1
Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0