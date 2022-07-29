Incremental monounsaturated to saturated fat ratio and fibre consumption is associated with a reduction in a composite score of modifiable cardiovascular risk factors: Prospective results from the Moli-sani study

www.nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Association of hormone replacement therapy with risk of gastric cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is widely used to relieve menopausal symptoms; however, it remains unclear whether the use of HRT was associated with gastric cancer. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to synthesize available evidence. This study followed the PRISMA guideline to report meta-analysis. PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane library were searched from conception through 23 February 2022. Eligible studies reporting risk of gastric cancer after HRT were screened and accessed by two independent reviewers. Random-effects meta-analysis was used to calculate pooled risk estimate as relative risk (RR, 95% CI). Pre-established review protocol was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42021281260). Among the 1095 articles identified, we included 11 studies with 1,919,089 women in this meta-analysis. The combined risk estimate (RR, 0.72; 95% CI 0.64"“0.81; I2"‰="‰2%) indicated that the use of HRT was associated with a 28% reduction in risk of gastric cancer compared with those who had no HRT exposure. The narrow prediction interval (0.62"“0.84) for gastric cancer risk suggested a low between-study variance. In subgroup analysis defined by HRT formulation, there were reduction in risks of gastric cancer after the use of estrogen-only therapy (Pooled RR, 0.63; 95% CI 0.51"“0.77, I2"‰="‰0%) and estrogen-progestin therapy (Pooled RR, 0.70; 95% CI 0.57"“0.87; I2"‰="‰0%), as compared with non-users. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the use of HRT was associated with a reduced gastric cancer risk regardless of HRT formulation. Further investigations are warranted to confirm underlying mechanisms.
The Whole-transcriptome Landscape of Diabetes-related Sarcopenia Reveals the Specific Function of Novel lncRNA Gm20743
While the exact mechanism remains unclear, type 2 diabetes mellitus increases the risk of sarcopenia which is characterized by decreased muscle mass, strength, and function. Whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing and informatics were performed on the diabetes-induced sarcopenia model of db/db mice. To determine the specific function of lncRNA Gm20743, the detection of Mito-Sox, reactive oxygen species, Ethynyl-2"²-deoxyuridine, and myosin heavy chain was performed in overexpressed and knockdown-Gm20743 C2C12 cells. RNA-seq data and informatics revealed the key lncRNA-mRNA interactions and indicated a potential regulatory role of lncRNAs. We characterized three core candidate lncRNAs Gm20743, Gm35438, 1700047G03Rik, and their potential function. Furthermore, the results suggested lncRNA Gm20743 may be involved in regulating mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, cell proliferation, and myotube differentiation in skeletal muscle cells. These findings significantly improve our understanding of lncRNAs that may mediate muscle mass, strength, and function in diabetes and represent potential therapeutic targets for diabetes-induced sarcopenia.
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
These Are the Top Symptoms of the New BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Variant
Responsible for the majority of new COVID cases, two more variants have caught health experts’ attention: BA.4 and BA.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these variants make up 70% of U.S. cases. Based on current data, BA.4 and BA.5 are evading immunity, which is a...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed
The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
nypressnews.com
High blood pressure: The spice to ‘effectively’ reduce hypertension and boost antioxidants
Blood pressure is an essential indicator of overall health, yet millions of Britons are unaware of their blood pressure reading. When the body becomes hypertensive it means the pressure against the blood vessel walls is high enough to cause a rupture. The addition of one spice to your diet may help lower this risk significantly.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
CNET
Do Home COVID Tests Work for BA.5?
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.5, a mutation of the original omicron variant that is now responsible for almost 80% of all current COVID-19 cases, is extremely contagious. It's also the target of the booster shots that will likely be rolled out to Americans this fall or winter, and is also likely to be the version of COVID-19 that sickened President Joe Biden Thursday.
Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert
Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
