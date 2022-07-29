ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Incremental monounsaturated to saturated fat ratio and fibre consumption is associated with a reduction in a composite score of modifiable cardiovascular risk factors: Prospective results from the Moli-sani study

By Emilia Ruggiero
Nature.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of hormone replacement therapy with risk of gastric cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is widely used to relieve menopausal symptoms; however, it remains unclear whether the use of HRT was associated with gastric cancer. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to synthesize available evidence. This study followed the PRISMA guideline to report meta-analysis. PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane library were searched from conception through 23 February 2022. Eligible studies reporting risk of gastric cancer after HRT were screened and accessed by two independent reviewers. Random-effects meta-analysis was used to calculate pooled risk estimate as relative risk (RR, 95% CI). Pre-established review protocol was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42021281260). Among the 1095 articles identified, we included 11 studies with 1,919,089 women in this meta-analysis. The combined risk estimate (RR, 0.72; 95% CI 0.64"“0.81; I2"‰="‰2%) indicated that the use of HRT was associated with a 28% reduction in risk of gastric cancer compared with those who had no HRT exposure. The narrow prediction interval (0.62"“0.84) for gastric cancer risk suggested a low between-study variance. In subgroup analysis defined by HRT formulation, there were reduction in risks of gastric cancer after the use of estrogen-only therapy (Pooled RR, 0.63; 95% CI 0.51"“0.77, I2"‰="‰0%) and estrogen-progestin therapy (Pooled RR, 0.70; 95% CI 0.57"“0.87; I2"‰="‰0%), as compared with non-users. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the use of HRT was associated with a reduced gastric cancer risk regardless of HRT formulation. Further investigations are warranted to confirm underlying mechanisms.
CANCER
Nature.com

The Whole-transcriptome Landscape of Diabetes-related Sarcopenia Reveals the Specific Function of Novel lncRNA Gm20743

While the exact mechanism remains unclear, type 2 diabetes mellitus increases the risk of sarcopenia which is characterized by decreased muscle mass, strength, and function. Whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing and informatics were performed on the diabetes-induced sarcopenia model of db/db mice. To determine the specific function of lncRNA Gm20743, the detection of Mito-Sox, reactive oxygen species, Ethynyl-2"²-deoxyuridine, and myosin heavy chain was performed in overexpressed and knockdown-Gm20743 C2C12 cells. RNA-seq data and informatics revealed the key lncRNA-mRNA interactions and indicated a potential regulatory role of lncRNAs. We characterized three core candidate lncRNAs Gm20743, Gm35438, 1700047G03Rik, and their potential function. Furthermore, the results suggested lncRNA Gm20743 may be involved in regulating mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, cell proliferation, and myotube differentiation in skeletal muscle cells. These findings significantly improve our understanding of lncRNAs that may mediate muscle mass, strength, and function in diabetes and represent potential therapeutic targets for diabetes-induced sarcopenia.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observational Study#Prospective Cohort Study#Washington Dc#Fibre#Background Objectives#Cvd
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed

The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Fortune

These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Do Home COVID Tests Work for BA.5?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.5, a mutation of the original omicron variant that is now responsible for almost 80% of all current COVID-19 cases, is extremely contagious. It's also the target of the booster shots that will likely be rolled out to Americans this fall or winter, and is also likely to be the version of COVID-19 that sickened President Joe Biden Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy