Arizona's Carson Kelly behind the plate on Friday night

The Dodgers have had a good relationship with the University of Louisville after drafting current starting catcher Will Smith back in 2016 and top prospect pitcher Bobby Miller in 2020. This time around, they decided to add one more Cardinal to the roster with 21-year-old catcher, Dalton Rushing as their second round pick (LA did not have a first rounder in 2022) and the 40th pick overall.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO