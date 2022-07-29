ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Suspect dives into canal, steals paddleboard while trying to escape police

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

(KRON) — A suspect fleeing from the San Rafael Police Department Thursday made quite a “splash,” according to a Facebook post from the department. Officers from the department responded to a report of a Nissan Pathfinder driving recklessly in a parking lot near the 600 block of Canal Street, according to the post.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the suspect was the registered owner of the Pathfinder but had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. That’s when things took a somewhat watery turn.

“The suspect then decided that diving into the canal was the best idea to get away from our officers,” read the social media post.

In the act of attempting to flee the pursuing deputies, the suspect then apparently stole a paddleboard. Despite these efforts, the suspect was eventually taken into custody, and no one was harmed during the incident.

The suspect was booked into Marin County Jail on his outstanding warrant and other criminal charges.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

