Seasonality Returns to Trucking After Years of Pandemic Panic

Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers
The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity
Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
An outage at Freeport LNG in Texas since a June 8 blast is starting to eat into U.S. LNG exports to Europe, a new market note from energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros has stated. According to a graph included in the note, which contained data stretching back to the...
Carriers unable to pay drivers, buy fuel after CoreFund Capital closes
Hundreds of small-business truckers who use CoreFund Capital to factor their accounts receivable are struggling to stay afloat after the Weatherford, Texas-based company abruptly closed its doors 10 days ago and fired its entire staff over a legal spat between two brothers. However, late Thursday, Parker County, Texas, District Judge...
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
A UPS worker says his boss reprimanded him for taking a sip of water, while others say they suffered heat exhaustion amid soaring temperatures
Several UPS workers described their struggle to work in the hot weather in New York last week, The City reported.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
