townofpalmbeach.com
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
tornadopix.com
Nearly 700 new apartments planned in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH – The Congress Avenue corridor in Delray Beach has long been a quiet area for new development, but that will soon change as construction approaches the cornerstone of a massive 43-acre mixed-use development that includes 747 residences. The developers hope the project, Parks in Delray, will spur...
WPBF News 25
School District of Palm Beach County introducing new crisis alert system, increasing recruitment efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School District of Palm Beach County students will be heading back to class next week. District officials held a press conference Monday to get families up to speed with some of the new changes this year. Topics discussed include staffing, transportation and safety. Stay...
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August
Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County sheriff sends police merger proposal to city of Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — "Change is good, it's really good for growth — however, you need it in small doses," said interim Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio in May abouthis promotion to chief, after the former interim police chief Vanessa Snow abruptly resigned after just one month at the helm.
WPBF News 25
See how some Fort Pierce residents faced with high utility bills are finding relief
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With signs the economy is struggling despite record low unemployment, some people on the Treasure Coast are struggling to pay high utility bills. The city of Fort Pierce has now joined the list of municipalities with raised rates and has partnered with the non-profit Mustard Seed Ministries organization to help customers who can't afford to pay their utility bill.
Delray Beach Nursing Home Fire Was Electrical
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The fire we reported on Friday evening that led to the evacuation of Abbey South nursing home on Homewood Blvd. in Delray Beach was brought under control quickly. Delray Beach Fire Rescue says it was electrical, starting in an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TWO FIRES BURNING IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH FRIDAY EVENING
NURSING HOME ON FIRE. CAR IN RESIDENTIAL GARAGE ON FIRE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Firefighters are on the scene of two major fires just before 6 p.m. Friday. In Boca Raton, a car is on fire IN a garage at 6142 Petaluma Drive. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
What does 'rebound' case of COVID-19 mean?
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning. This comes after his doctor said he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday. When the president first tested positive, he was administered the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which was approved by the FDA in December. But it seems COVID-19 "rebound" cases are...
Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts
More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
WPBF News 25
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Jensen Beach convenience store
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Jensen Beach on Friday. The Cumberland Farms convenience store and gas station that sold the Mega Millions second-tier prize ticket is located at 2001 NE Savannah Road. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.
