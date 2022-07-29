Gestational weight gain and visceral adiposity in adult offspring: Is there a link with the fecal abundance of Acidaminococcus genus?

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Association between circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D and cardiometabolic risk factors in adults in rural and urban settings
An inverse association between vitamin D status and cardiometabolic risk has been reported but this relationship may have been affected by residual confounding from adiposity and physical activity due to imprecise measures of these variables. We aimed to investigate the relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) and cardiometabolic risk factors, with adjustment for objectively-measured physical activity and adiposity.
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find
If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
The only real way to detox your body
Hint: soothing cucumbers aren't involved. Sarah Gualtieri/UnsplashGet rid of those toxins the scientific way.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
MedicalXpress
Green tea extract promotes gut health, lowers blood sugar
New research in people with a cluster of heart disease risk factors has shown that consuming green tea extract for four weeks can reduce blood sugar levels and improve gut health by lowering inflammation and decreasing "leaky gut." Researchers said this is the first study assessing whether the health risks...
CNBC
What to do if you have Covid symptoms but keep testing negative at home, according to experts
If you're confused about why you're consistently testing negative on your at-home antigen test even though you're experiencing Covid symptoms, you're not the only one. More and more people are reporting that their at-home tests are coming back negative even with what are clear symptoms of Covid-19—fever, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste and/or smell—and experts are investigating if BA.5's mutation is the reason.
MedicalXpress
Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome
Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Thrillist
Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination
Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
BBC
Drug addict Kevin - It was horrible being revived
The latest statistics on drug-related deaths in Scotland show the number of people who died last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first decrease in eight years. However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe. Here, one recovering addict tells of his near...
Officials boost access to a drug that can protect the immunocompromised from COVID-19
Evusheld, a course of injected antibodies, helps protect people with weak immune systems for up to six months. The government is making it available through pharmacies and individual providers.
Nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Comments / 0