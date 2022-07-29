Gestational weight gain and visceral adiposity in adult offspring: Is there a link with the fecal abundance of Acidaminococcus genus?

Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO