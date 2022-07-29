Brett Baty looks to extend hit streak on Friday night

BINGHAMTON, NY – Brett Baty has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Rumble Ponies lineup in 2022 and he has shown it in the last 2 weeks.

The Mets number 2 prospect is currently on an 11 game hit streak.

This marks the second time this season Baty has gone on a hit streak that breaks into double digit games.

In the month of July, the lefty is hitting .360 with 6 home runs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.