ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Brett Baty looks to extend hit streak on Friday night

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toQpx_0gy0tk1D00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Brett Baty has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Rumble Ponies lineup in 2022 and he has shown it in the last 2 weeks.

The Mets number 2 prospect is currently on an 11 game hit streak.

This marks the second time this season Baty has gone on a hit streak that breaks into double digit games.

In the month of July, the lefty is hitting .360 with 6 home runs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
News Channel 34

Fatal crash in Delaware County

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle accident with serious injuries reported on Wednesday, July 26th. The accident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway 10 in the Town of Davenport.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 40 vehicles were involved in three separate crashes on I-81S in Lebanon County Thursday night. The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene. Officials say […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Baty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

James Outman hits homer in first at-bat of career Sunday

James Outman went 3-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a 2-run homer in his first at-bat as he finished a triple shy of the cycle, and striking out once as the Dodgers went on to beat the Rockies in a 7-3 game. Fantasy Impact:. Outman played in his first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy