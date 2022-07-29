Brett Baty looks to extend hit streak on Friday night
BINGHAMTON, NY – Brett Baty has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Rumble Ponies lineup in 2022 and he has shown it in the last 2 weeks.
The Mets number 2 prospect is currently on an 11 game hit streak.
This marks the second time this season Baty has gone on a hit streak that breaks into double digit games.
In the month of July, the lefty is hitting .360 with 6 home runs.
