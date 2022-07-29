David Murphy: Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson can’t escape politics after playing LIV round with Donald Trump

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO