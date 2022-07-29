www.voiceofalexandria.com
willmarradio.com
Fund set up to help Willmar family with funeral expenses for crash victim
(Willmar MN-) A gofundme account has been set up for the family of a Willmar woman killed in a traffic crash near Raymond Tuesday morning. 56-year-old Nikolassa Rodgriquez was killed when her mini-van and a garbage truck collided at an intersection 5 miles east of Raymond around 6:40 Tuesday morning. She leaves behind a husband of 30 years, two children and a grand child. Her funeral will be Tuesday, August 2nd at 2pm at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. If you would like to donate to help the family with funeral costs, go to gofundme.com and search for.
voiceofalexandria.com
2nd annual Alexandria Triathlon a big success
(Alexandria, MN)--The 2nd annual Alexandria Triathlon took place over the weekend on Saturday, July 30th at Lake Brophy County Park. A great crowd was on hand to cheer on those competing as individuals, as a relay team, and in the “Kids Splash and Dash.” Jillian Reiner, coordinator of the event says it was a fun event with great weather.
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
voiceofalexandria.com
Temporary woody waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds is now closed
(Alexandria, MN)--At this time, the temporary woody waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds is closed. Officials remind you to refrain from dropping off materials as the site needs to be removed all of items in preparation of the Douglas County Fair for additional parking and event facilitation. The...
knsiradio.com
One Hurt In Holding Township Accident Early Friday
(KNSI) – One man was hurt and taken to St. Cloud Hospital after a Friday morning accident in Holding Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on 395th Street around 6:15. Scott DeZurik was driving his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee east as Paige Klaphake pulled out of a driveway in a 2008 Saturn Aura ahead of him. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage to the front end due to the collision and DeZurik required treatment because of his injuries. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office cited Klaphake for failure to yield when entering the roadway.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
lptv.org
Man Sustains Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision South of Little Falls
A two-vehicle crash about 30 minutes south of Little Falls sent one to the hospital with injuries today. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:18 A.M. on July 29th, emergency services learned of a crash in the Holding Township. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2008 Saturn Aura with damage.
kvrr.com
Fergus Falls man dies in crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fergus Falls man is dead following a crash in Otter Tail County. It happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 83 around 4:00 Thursday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter crossed the...
KEYC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
voiceofalexandria.com
Jeff Bock joins us on this week's One on One to discuss Troop 496 in Carlos/Miltona
Jeff Bock, Scout Master of Troop 496 in Carlos/Miltona, joins on this week's One on One to discuss the benefits of both boys and girls being involved in Scouting. Your browser does not support the audio element. One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays on KXRA-1490AM / 100.3fm/105.7fm...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pope/Douglas Counties – Closure of temporary woody waste drop site from storm damage/tornados.
At this time, the temporary woody waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds is closed. Refrain from dropping off materials as the site needs to be removed all of items in preparation of the Douglas County Fair for additional parking and event facilitation. The site will be getting cleaned...
