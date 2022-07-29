ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Fund set up to help Willmar family with funeral expenses for crash victim

(Willmar MN-) A gofundme account has been set up for the family of a Willmar woman killed in a traffic crash near Raymond Tuesday morning. 56-year-old Nikolassa Rodgriquez was killed when her mini-van and a garbage truck collided at an intersection 5 miles east of Raymond around 6:40 Tuesday morning. She leaves behind a husband of 30 years, two children and a grand child. Her funeral will be Tuesday, August 2nd at 2pm at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. If you would like to donate to help the family with funeral costs, go to gofundme.com and search for.
2nd annual Alexandria Triathlon a big success

(Alexandria, MN)--The 2nd annual Alexandria Triathlon took place over the weekend on Saturday, July 30th at Lake Brophy County Park. A great crowd was on hand to cheer on those competing as individuals, as a relay team, and in the “Kids Splash and Dash.” Jillian Reiner, coordinator of the event says it was a fun event with great weather.
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls

One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
One Hurt In Holding Township Accident Early Friday

(KNSI) – One man was hurt and taken to St. Cloud Hospital after a Friday morning accident in Holding Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on 395th Street around 6:15. Scott DeZurik was driving his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee east as Paige Klaphake pulled out of a driveway in a 2008 Saturn Aura ahead of him. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage to the front end due to the collision and DeZurik required treatment because of his injuries. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office cited Klaphake for failure to yield when entering the roadway.
Man Sustains Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision South of Little Falls

A two-vehicle crash about 30 minutes south of Little Falls sent one to the hospital with injuries today. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:18 A.M. on July 29th, emergency services learned of a crash in the Holding Township. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2008 Saturn Aura with damage.
Fergus Falls man dies in crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fergus Falls man is dead following a crash in Otter Tail County. It happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 83 around 4:00 Thursday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter crossed the...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
Jeff Bock joins us on this week's One on One to discuss Troop 496 in Carlos/Miltona

Jeff Bock, Scout Master of Troop 496 in Carlos/Miltona, joins on this week's One on One to discuss the benefits of both boys and girls being involved in Scouting. Your browser does not support the audio element. One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays on KXRA-1490AM / 100.3fm/105.7fm...
Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection

Lauren Alaina is one of my new favorite country music artists. Not just because she's incredibly talented, but because she's relatable; she's human, and I learned that the talented country music artist has ties to Minnesota. LAUREN ALAINA DISCLOSES THIS AT FIREFEST. Lauren Alaina performed at Firefest this past weekend...
