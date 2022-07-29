(Willmar MN-) A gofundme account has been set up for the family of a Willmar woman killed in a traffic crash near Raymond Tuesday morning. 56-year-old Nikolassa Rodgriquez was killed when her mini-van and a garbage truck collided at an intersection 5 miles east of Raymond around 6:40 Tuesday morning. She leaves behind a husband of 30 years, two children and a grand child. Her funeral will be Tuesday, August 2nd at 2pm at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. If you would like to donate to help the family with funeral costs, go to gofundme.com and search for.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO