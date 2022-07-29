Rockford attractions to benefit from $15M state tourism investment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the State of Illinois announced it would be spending $15 million to support tourism across the state.

Five million dollars will be used to support festivals, with the rest of the money going to tourism projects such as museums and performance venues.

Rockford’s Klehm Arboretum will receive $75,000 for a pond and new water feature; the Coronado Performing Arts Center will receive $500,000 for restoration and stabilization costs; and $50,000 will help the Discovery Center Museum create a new, interactive kinetic ball exhibit.

The grants are funded through the federal American Rescue Plan.

