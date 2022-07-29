ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford attractions to benefit from $15M state tourism investment

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnsBV_0gy0t1Zt00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the State of Illinois announced it would be spending $15 million to support tourism across the state.

Five million dollars will be used to support festivals, with the rest of the money going to tourism projects such as museums and performance venues.

Rockford’s Klehm Arboretum will receive $75,000 for a pond and new water feature; the Coronado Performing Arts Center will receive $500,000 for restoration and stabilization costs; and $50,000 will help the Discovery Center Museum create a new, interactive kinetic ball exhibit.

The grants are funded through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
StatelineKids

National Night Out Events in the Stateline

This year’s National Night Out events are happening on both Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 3rd in the Stateline! National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships typically held on the first Tuesday in August each year. These events are always free and family-friendly. It’s a good chance to get to know your local law enforcement and meet members of your community!
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
WIFR

Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
SHIRLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford throws ‘Back to School’ fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday. It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house. Children got […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford festival celebrates Japanese culture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those residents that need an event to check out in the stateline, the “Japanese Summer Festival” is this weekend at Anderson Japanese Gardens. People of all ages can participate in activities to learn about Japanese art and culture. There are traditional tea ceremonies, Japanese paper making, origami and more. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Of Illinois#American#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new store for people with sweet tooth has plans to open in downtown Rockford in early September. TNT Funnel Cakes will replace the now-closed Subway in the 200 block of W. State Street. A married couple native to the south side of Rockford tells 23 News that it’s a blessing and they’re proud to contribute to the growth of downtown Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford teens give 100% effort at BBQ fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Something wholesome is cooking up on Rockford’s west side, and its all for a good cause. A delicious showcase of skills, determination and business savvy kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31at the 100 Strong Safe House, 4111 Auburn St., Rockford. The fundraiser is...
ROCKFORD, IL
97zokonline.com

There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois

Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park throws 75th birthday bash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park celebrated its 75th birthday with a huge bash on Saturday. Events took place at the Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., and was free for the community to attend. There was a car show, live music and a K9 demo in the morning, and […]
LOVES PARK, IL
Alina Andras

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall

Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IceHogs skate into new downtown HQ

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs have moved into new office space in downtown Rockford, right next to City Hall. The new facilities offer 6,000 square feet for staff to enjoy state-of-the-art technology and communication, and windows. In the past, the IceHogs administration was headquartered in the basement of the BMO Harris Bank Center. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WAND TV

Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower

WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sculpture returns to Rockford roundabout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “CRE8IV” mural has returned to the stateline. Christopher Newman created the “High Flight” mural that was placed inside of the College Avenue and Seminary Street traffic circle on Wednesday. It was originally installed in 2018 near City Market, but it returned back to the artist’s studio after its loan period […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy