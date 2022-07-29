ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies look for bounce back on Friday night

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWZfG_0gy0sk3Q00

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be looking for a bounce back on Friday night after falling to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday by a score of 17-8.

After an 8-2 win on Tuesday, the Ponies have been outscored 23-9 over the last 2 games.

The Fisher Cats have scored multiple runs in an inning in 6 of those innings.

The Rumble Ponies will turn to Garrison Bryant on the mound.

Bryant has just one appearance in double-A this year, going 4 innings allowing 4 runs in last Friday’s game against Hartford.

The Fisher Cats will start Adam Kloffenstein on the mound.

He comes in with an 0-4 record and a 5.84 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
State
New Hampshire State
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Hartford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble#The Rumble Ponies#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
binghamtonhomepage.com

Race car show coming to Elderwood Village at Vestal

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Interested in racing? Then stop by the Elderwood Village at Vestal this Sunday, July 31st, for a community Race Car Show. The event will feature several local dirt track race cars and racers from Five Mile Point Speedway and Penn-Can Speedway. The show will run...
VESTAL, NY
News Channel 34

Cornell’s Caroline Ramsey elected to U.S. Field Hockey National Team

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell field hockey standout Caroline Ramsey has been named to U.S. Field Hockey Women’s National Team. Ramsey and Team USA will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games next year. (Photo Courtesy: Cornell Athletics) Senior defender Caroline Ramsey continues to make history for the Big Red. Following a successful junior […]
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Local Russian Club is hosting a ping-pong tournament

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you have a knack for table tennis, this is your chance to show off your skills. The American Carpatho Russian Club is hosting a ping-pong tournament this saturday at 2 p.m. The ACRC is an auxiliary branch of Saint Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church. The matches will be 5 sets each, […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy