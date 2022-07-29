Martha Stewart Cooks Up New Collab With Streetwear Brand

parade.com
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits
Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Reveals Equine-inspired FW22 Collection With Artist Martin Laborde
Acne Studios has collaborated with artist Martin Laborde for a painterly horse-inspired collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Just in time for the arrival of crisp air and afternoons spent horseback riding, the Martin Laborde capsule delivers an assortment of luxuriously relaxed satin shirts, spacious wide-legged trousers, alongside oversized jersey and silk scarves.
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing
No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
AOL Corp
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
Katy Perry Shares Photos from Her Adventures in Kentucky With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a trip to Kentucky while Bloom filmed a new movie. The "Fireworks" singer documented their time in the state earlier this year, sharing snapshots from various activities like trips to Walmart and painting sessions. Perry posted seven photos and three videos on Instagram, with...
Here’s How Meghan Markle Rocked The Business Casual Look That’s So Trendy This Summer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle is known for her classic, chic style year-round, but her latest summer look has us raving. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted rocking sophisticated tailored shorts in the most graceful way, and they’ve given us all the summer inspiration we needed. She paired these long, tailored shorts with a tucked-in white button-down blouse. To finish her look, she added a brown belt to match her pointed-toe pumps and clutch. Even though she wore shorts, she did it in such an elevated and chic way, making them perfect for any and every occasion.
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
AOL Corp
Fendi to Hold Show in New York to Celebrate Baguette Bag at 25
“IT” BAG TO NY: Fendi took Instagram by storm Saturday, unveiling an accessories campaign fronted by Linda Evangelista to celebrate its signature Baguette bag’s 25th anniversary. In addition to sharing campaign imagery, the luxury house controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it will hold a runway...
Jennifer Lopez in Capri to Perform at Charity Gala for Ukraine
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is on the Italian island of Capri where she’s set to perform on Saturday at a Ukraine-focused charity gala for UNICEF. After being sighted earlier this week in Paris with newly married husband Ben Affleck, Lopez disembarked late Thursday on Capri, alone, ahead of Saturday’s exclusive event. Expected guests at the gala, which is called LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF, include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx — who have been spotted by Italian paparazzi together earlier this week in a Capri night club — as well as Elon Musk’s mother, the supermodel Maye Musk, Naomi...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Jokes He Will Only Make Movies in One Genre the Rest of His Life
Freddie Prinze Jr. will only be making films in the horror genre from now on—at least according to his Twitter account. "What? Only make horror movies for the rest of my life? Okay fine. Now we'll see what's up won't we," the actor joked in a Tweet on Wednesday, July 27, potentially hinting at an upcoming project.
Elite Daily
I’m In Love With J. Lo’s White-Out Honeymoon Manicure
Jennifer Lopez has a lot to celebrate. Not only did her impromptu Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16, have the internet scouring her filmography to figure out where one of her two wedding dresses came from, but she’s unlocked style icon status on her Parisian honeymoon. Bennifer, along with their kids, flew to, the most romantic city on earth to celebrate their honeymoon and J. Lo’s birthday. While cruising down the Seine and touring the Musée d'Orsay, Lopez has served a series of seriously romantic looks. While each ‘fit has been unique, one element has held Lopez’s vibe together: the blank, but bridal, canvas of her all-white manicure.
Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to Simpler Times in Nostalgic Summer Snap
Kim Kardashian delved into her deepest archives for her latest Instagram photo. The Skims founder shared a walk down memory lane with her 326 million Instagram followers on Thursday morning. In the throwback snap, Kardashian can be seen sporting a loose updo hairstyle with a very '90s outfit—a plain white...
hypebeast.com
Burberry Enlists Thai Actor Bright Vachirawit As Its New Brand Ambassador
As a global luxury brand, continues to break ground in uncharted territory, this time enlisting Thai actor Bright Vachirawit as its new brand ambassador for the house. Vachirawit is known for several, prominent leading roles within his homeland, including an appearance in the award-winning drama 2gether: The Series. Becoming the first ambassador from the South Asia Pacific region to join the house, Vachirawit is seen wearing key looks from Burberry’s collection while being photographed for the brand.
Cara Delevingne Finally Addresses Her ‘Odd’ Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at the BBMAs
Only Murders in the Building actor Cara Delevingne revealed that she was just as confused as everyone else when she showed up at the Billboard Music Awards this year. In May, the event, also known as the BBMAs, took place, and social media was abuzz with questions about Delevingne's behavior as she appeared to be there with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Brad Pitt is dating and ‘living his best life’
Brad Pitt is back on the market! According to a source, Pitt is “living his best life” and is dating around, although he is not looking for a serious relationship. RELATED: Brad Pitt believes he suffers from prosopagnosia Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance
Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
